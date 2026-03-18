A Whole New World of Food at Disneyland Paris' Reimagined Second Gate

At the end of this month, Disneyland Paris' second gate will officially become Disney Adventure World. In addition to the all-new World of Frozen, Raiponce Tangled Spin, Adventure Way and Bay, and much more – there will of course be plenty of new food and beverage offerings.

Specifically, there will be 15 new food and beverage locations – including the new sit-down restaurant, The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge, as well as casual terrace locations like Café Luminosity and La Terrasse Panoramique. Over at World of Frozen, you can dine like locals at the Nordic Crowns Tavern.

Let's take a look at the complete Disney Adventure World Foodie Guide, as shared by the Disney Parks Blog.

Adventure Way

The Regal View Restaurant – Lunch and Dinner

Starters:

Avocado an Ginger Mousse with mango tartare and pumpkin seed crumble with creamy dill oil sauce

Bluefin Tuna Tataki with sesame seeds, daikon and wakame salad, pineapple, and Sichuan peppercorn chutney

with sesame seeds, daikon and wakame salad, pineapple, and Sichuan peppercorn chutney Swiss Salad: Raw and pickled fruit and vegetables, Grisons cured beef, Tête de Moine cheese, raspberry vinegar dressing, and pine nuts

Raw and pickled fruit and vegetables, Grisons cured beef, Tête de Moine cheese, raspberry vinegar dressing, and pine nuts Courgette Velouté with cauliflower tabbouleh with marigolds and a Colombo-spiced okra fritter

with cauliflower tabbouleh with marigolds and a Colombo-spiced okra fritter Rolled Vegetable Omelette with mayonnaise and pastrami (Kids menu)

with mayonnaise and pastrami (Kids menu) Fish Rillettes with smoked salmon and cocktail sauce (Kids menu)

with smoked salmon and cocktail sauce (Kids menu) Green Pea Velouté and Okra Frittern (Kids menu)

Main Courses:

Gilthead Seabream: Kaffir lime and vanilla sauce, sweet potato purée, and braised bok choy

Kaffir lime and vanilla sauce, sweet potato purée, and braised bok choy Steak with onion confit, red wine sauce, potato pancake with Comté AOP, and thyme

with onion confit, red wine sauce, potato pancake with Comté AOP, and thyme North African-style Roast Guinea Fowl with dried fruits and lemon confit

Soy and Pea Fillet with herb crust and black garlic broth, pan-fried barley with mushrooms, chard and truffle, and beer foam

Conchiglie Pasta with ricotta cheese and red and yellow tomato sauce (Kids menu)

Haddock Fillet with citrus sauce, yellow carrot purée, and purple cauliflower (Kids menu)

with citrus sauce, yellow carrot purée, and purple cauliflower (Kids menu) Pulled Chicken with buttery mashed potato, pan jus, and toast (Kids menu)

Desserts:

Vanilla Ganache Mousse Cake with raspberry insert and crispy praline

with raspberry insert and crispy praline Marc de Champagne Frozen Soufflé

Coconut Mousse Cake with white chocolate, pineapple-passion fruit, and almond

with white chocolate, pineapple-passion fruit, and almond Tropical Fruit and Aloe Vera Salad with coconut emulsion

Almond Sponge Cake with white chocolate mousse and blueberry center (Kids menu)

with white chocolate mousse and blueberry center (Kids menu) Seasonal Fruit Tartlet and Mascarpone Mousse (Kids menu)

(Kids menu) Milk Chocolate Mousse and Caramelized Puff Pastry (Kids menu)

Signature Cocktails:

Orchard Whisper : Elderflower liqueur, white wine, verjuice, apple juice, and rhubarb bitter

: Elderflower liqueur, white wine, verjuice, apple juice, and rhubarb bitter Floral Whisper: Hibiscus and green tea infusions with red berries, verjuice, and agave (non-alcoholic)

The Regal View Restaurant – Breakfast Menu

Food Items:

Adult Sweet Option: Croissant and Bread Roll with butter, honey, stewed apricots in cane sugar, and strawberry preserve with cane sugar Fresh Orange Juice or Apple Juice Hot Drink Seasonal Fruit Salad Pancakes, Blueberries, and Maple Syrup



Adult Savory Option: Croissant and Bread Roll with butter, honey, stewed apricots in cane sugar, and strawberry preserve with cane sugar Fresh Orange Juice or Apple Juice Hot Drink Smoked Salmon and Dill Cream on Nordic bread 12-Month-Aged Comté AOP with thinly sliced cooked ham Soft-boiled Egg with English muffin, bacon and hollandaise sauce



OR

Adult Plant Based Option: Silken Tofu with cashew nuts, banana, kiwi and other fresh fruit, gluten-free muesli, and goji berries Plant-based Omelet with mushrooms, tomatoes, and chives



Kids Sweet Option: Croissant and Bread Roll with butter, honey, stewed apricots in cane sugar, and strawberry preserve with cane sugar Fresh Orange Juice or Apple Juice Hot Drink Seasonal Fruit Salad, Pancake, and Chocolate Sauce Selection of Cereals available on request



Kids Savory Option: Croissant and Bread Roll with butter, honey, stewed apricots in cane sugar, and strawberry preserve with cane sugar Fresh Orange Juice or Apple Juice Hot Drink Thinly-sliced Cooked Ham with Kiri and scrambled eggs



The Regal View – Lounge

Food Items:

Selection of Caramelized Puff Pastries inspired by the Princesses and paired with the Royal Kirs of the month

Beverages:

Garden Zinger : Babylon Garden Botanic Distillate, pear and passion fruit nectars, Original Kombucha, sparkling sugar, and a green apple touch (Non-alcoholic)

Babylon Garden Botanic Distillate, pear and passion fruit nectars, Original Kombucha, sparkling sugar, and a green apple touch (Non-alcoholic) Ruby Diadem: Hibiscus tea, guava drink, coconut purée, pomegranate syrup, coconut emulsion, and crispy raspberry (Non-alcoholic)

Hibiscus tea, guava drink, coconut purée, pomegranate syrup, coconut emulsion, and crispy raspberry (Non-alcoholic) Imperial Harvest: Red grape juice, blueberry purée, green grape juice, vanilla syrup and Perrier (Non-alcoholic)

Red grape juice, blueberry purée, green grape juice, vanilla syrup and Perrier (Non-alcoholic) Enchanted Carriage: Jardin des Reines Infusion, caramelized almonds and cinnamon, apple juice, and maple syrup (Non-alcoholic)

Jardin des Reines Infusion, caramelized almonds and cinnamon, apple juice, and maple syrup (Non-alcoholic) Princely Eden: Trois Rivières White Rum, pear and passion fruit nectars, Original Kombucha, sparkling sugar, and a green apple touch served with fruity jelly

Trois Rivières White Rum, pear and passion fruit nectars, Original Kombucha, sparkling sugar, and a green apple touch served with fruity jelly Floral Majesty: Hendrick’s Gin, jasmine infusion, lychee purée, green grape juice, and jasmine flavor syrup

Hendrick’s Gin, jasmine infusion, lychee purée, green grape juice, and jasmine flavor syrup Sereni’fizz Highness : José Cuervo Silver Tequila, grapefruit juice, ginger drink, elderflower flavored syrup, and tonic

: José Cuervo Silver Tequila, grapefruit juice, ginger drink, elderflower flavored syrup, and tonic Apple of Grace: Double Jus liqueur, Jardin des Reines Infusion, caramelized almonds and cinnamon, apple juice, and maple syrup

Double Jus liqueur, Jardin des Reines Infusion, caramelized almonds and cinnamon, apple juice, and maple syrup Royal Kirs: (April to June) The Glowing: Pierre Mignon Grande Reserve Champagne, blackberry cream and apple Midnight Hope: Pierre Mignon Grande Reserve Champagne, peach cream and mint leaf The Creative: Pierre Mignon Grande Reserve Champagne, violet liquor and pansy flower The Wayfinder: 0% alcohol sparkling rosé, pineapple syrup and pineapple



Café Luminosity

Food Items:

The Authentic Onion & Mustard: Hotdog with turkey sausage, red onion pickles, American mustard, and Sweet Chilli Pepper Flavour Doritos on curry onion-bread

Hotdog with turkey sausage, red onion pickles, American mustard, and Sweet Chilli Pepper Flavour Doritos on curry onion-bread The Cheddartistic : Hotdog with turkey sausage, melted cheddar sauce, crispy onions, and crispy bacon on curry onion-bread

: Hotdog with turkey sausage, melted cheddar sauce, crispy onions, and crispy bacon on curry onion-bread The Cucumber: Hotdog with turkey sausage, tomato-onion-coriander mixture, cucumber pickles, and relish sauce on curry-onion bread

Hotdog with turkey sausage, tomato-onion-coriander mixture, cucumber pickles, and relish sauce on curry-onion bread The Magnificurry: Hotdog with peas protein sausage, plant based grated, beetroot ketchup, and rocket salad on curry-onion bread (Plant-based)

Hotdog with peas protein sausage, plant based grated, beetroot ketchup, and rocket salad on curry-onion bread (Plant-based) Cinnamon Roll

La Terrasse Panoramique

Food Items:

Nørdic: Rye and seed bread, salmon, potato, and leek sauce

Rye and seed bread, salmon, potato, and leek sauce Onion Melt: Rye and seed bread, onion soup, croutons, and Emmental cheese

Rye and seed bread, onion soup, croutons, and Emmental cheese Veg Mex: Rye and seed bread, soy protein chilli, tomatoes and red beans, plant-based grated, and chives (Plant-based)

Rye and seed bread, soy protein chilli, tomatoes and red beans, plant-based grated, and chives (Plant-based) Supreme Caesar: Rye and seed bread, chicken, lettuce, hard-boiled egg, bacon, parmesan shavings, and cherry tomatoes with Caesar dressing

Rye and seed bread, chicken, lettuce, hard-boiled egg, bacon, parmesan shavings, and cherry tomatoes with Caesar dressing New York Roll: Cocoa and hazelnut pastry

Beverages:

Hazelnut Heaven: Hot chocolate, hazelnut syrup, whipped cream, cocoa sauce, and hazelnut powder (Non-alcoholic)

Hot chocolate, hazelnut syrup, whipped cream, cocoa sauce, and hazelnut powder (Non-alcoholic) Lavazza Coffee Latte: Lavazza coffee latte, popcorn-flavored syrup, whipped cream, caramel sauce, and popcorn (Non-alcoholic)

Chez Marie

Food Items:

The Royal Puffs : Craquelin chou pastry with vanilla flavor ice cream Sunbeam Magic Sleeping Beauty’s Dream Bayou Bliss

: Craquelin chou pastry with vanilla flavor ice cream

The Royal Röstis

Food Items:

The Sprout Boost: Potato pancake, rocket, guacamole, tomato-onion-coriander mixture, grated beetroot, and balsamic cream

Potato pancake, rocket, guacamole, tomato-onion-coriander mixture, grated beetroot, and balsamic cream The Chick ‘n’ Chipotle: Potato pancake, chicken, rocket, tomato-onion-coriander mixture, and creamy chipotle sauce

Potato pancake, chicken, rocket, tomato-onion-coriander mixture, and creamy chipotle sauce The Legendary Pastrami: Potato pancake, pastrami, rocket, gherkins and pickled peppers, relish sauce, sesame-soy vinaigrette, tomato-onion-coriander mixture, and American mustard

The Gourmet Loaves

Food Items:

The Nordi’Cool: Smoked salmon, cheese and rocket sauce, and white radish pickles on brioche bread

Smoked salmon, cheese and rocket sauce, and white radish pickles on brioche bread The Lobstervellous: Lobster and cod on brioche bread

Lobster and cod on brioche bread The Avocado Lover: Pea and soy protein slice, tomato-onion-coriander mixture, guacamole, and grated beetroot on brioche bread

Pea and soy protein slice, tomato-onion-coriander mixture, guacamole, and grated beetroot on brioche bread The Curry’sistible: Curry chicken spread, onion slices, and grated beetroot on brioche bread

World of Frozen

Nordic Crowns Tavern

Food Items:

The Nordic Menu: Salmon Steak with vegetable mix and crushed potatoes or quinoa, mustard, and dill sauce Arendelle Swirl: Vanilla or tutti frutti falvored ice cream with toppings and tulip wafer

The Ice Harvester’s Menu: Turkey Meatballs with vegetable mix and crushed potatoes or quinoa and dried cranberry sauce Arendelle Swirl: Vanilla or tutti frutti flavor ice cream with toppings and tulip wafer The North Mountain Menu (Plant-based) Plant-based Meatballs with vegetable mix and crushed potatoes or quinoa, onions, and mushrooms sauce Magnum Vegan Almond

The Äppétisallad Menu: Choice between: Potato Salad with smoked fish, wholegrain mustard, white onions, basil-honey dressing, frisée lettuce, and pickled red onions Grain Salad with sliced wheat protein with broad beans, frisée lettuce, grated carrots, and beetroot with citrus dressing (Plant-based) The Mini Rolls Menu (Kids Menu): Choice between: Salmon Steak with vegetable mix and crushed potatoes or quinoa, mustard, and dill sauce Turkey Meatballs with vegetable mix and crushed potatoes or quinoa, and dried cranberry sauce Plant-based Meatballs with vegetable mix and crushed potatoes or quinoa, onions, and mushrooms sauce

Choice between: Dessert: Choice between: Snowy Beignets: Doughnut bites with white coating Olaf’s Cold Hug: Vanilla or tutti frutti flavor ice cream Organic Apple Purée Flavored Sweet Drinking Yoghurt Organic Mini Babybel Cheese Magnum Mini Almond

Choice between: Fish Fritters with curried tartare sauce

with curried tartare sauce Calamari Fritters with curried tartare sauce

with curried tartare sauce The Winter Muffin: Blueberry muffin

Novelties:

World of Frozen Tumbler

World of Frozen Cup

More About Disney Adventure World:

World of Frozen and the rest of the new Disney Adventure World officially open March 29, 2026!

Along Adventure Way, guests will be able to experience the new Tea Cups-style attraction, Raiponce Tangled Spin.

Back at World of Frozen, guests will find an incredible Olaf animatronic with fully articulated mouth, eyes, and arms — plus, he can engage in conversations with guests.

A Celebration in Arendelle will be a 15-minute-long colorful show that takes place on Arendelle Bay. Centered around the Snowflower Festival, the show will feature famous Frozen characters such as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf.

At night, Adventure Bay will come to life with the incredible new nighttime spectacular, Cascade of Lights.