Disneyland Paris Updates List of Prohibited Photography Related Items
There are sure to be a lot of questions about what is and is not allowed into the parks now.
Disneyland Paris has shared an updated list of what photography equipment is not permitted in the resort.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has updated their list of regulations regarding photography equipment that is permitted at the resort.
- The updated of prohibited items include:
- Telescopic poles, tripods, monopods, or any extension accessories for electronic devices, including but not limited to mobile phones, cameras, and video equipment if they exceed 20 cm when fully extended.
- Professional cameras
- Professional lenses exceeding 135 mm
- Supports for cameras and devices (except phone supports) exceeding 20 cm when extended, including telescopic poles, tripods, and monopods
- Lighting equipment and light supports
- Microphones
- Drones
- Any equipment or material that may disturb the visitor experience, pose a danger, or be used for photography or filming (commercial, journalistic, or promotional purposes), as well as any device likely to compromise visitor safety or comfort.
- Disneyland Paris say that these updated procedures are "intended to ensure everyone’s comfort during their visit, maintain safe visitor flow, and support the smooth operation of the experiences offered in the Disney Parks."
- The full list of internal regulations are posted at the entrance of both parks and on the Disneyland Paris website.
- These changes could be part of a wider cracking down on streamers, vloggers, and like – especially after an unfortunate swatting incident at Disneyland in California yesterday.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- JetBlue is giving fans a chance to win a VIP Experience to enjoy the new World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris.
- The first official ad for the newly named Disney Adventure World has debuted ahead of its grand opening later this month.
- New Disney Adventure World merchandise has arrived , featuring caps, bags, and accessories ahead of its opening later this month.
- Three Princesses will be donning dazzling new outfits at the new Regal View Restaurant & Bar in Disney Adventure World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com