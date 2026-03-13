JetBlue Gives Chance to Win VIP Experience for New World of Frozen in Paris
A Coach seat never bothered me anyway.
The only domestic partner celebrating the opening of the new World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris, JetBlue is offering a sweepstakes to TrueBlue members for a chance to win the VIP Treatment to experience the new land.
What's Happening:
- As the only U.S. Airline Partner celebrating the opening of the World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World in Disneyland Paris, JetBlue is giving a chance for one lucky TrueBlue member to win a VIP trip for 4 to Disneyland Paris to experience the new, immersive land.
- Valued at over $55,000, the sweepstakes is only open to TrueBlue members, and must submit their number when filling out the official entry form. However, if you are not yet a TrueBlue member, it is free to join and can be done at the official site.
- The Grand Prize winner will receive:
- Roundtrip flights for 4 in Mint - JetBlue's premium, business-class service, featuring fully lie-flat beds, private suites with sliding doors, and specialized dining on select transatlantic flights - to Paris, France.
- 3 nights at Disneyland Paris’ Disneyland Hotel.
- 3-Day / 2-Park Disneyland Paris park tickets for 4
- Exclusive full-day VIP Guide service for all 3 days — from park opening to closing. This also includes private meet-and-greet experiences with select characters, Front-row VIP seating for shows like Disney Tales of Magic and Disney Cascade of Lights, including champagne and macarons.
- Nightly dinner at select signature restaurants, including L’Auberge de Cendrillon, La Table de Lumière, and Regal View Restaurant
- VIP airport-to-resort transfers
- Daily food vouchers
- It is also important to note that this is not a daily entry sweepstakes. Contestants need only enter once before midnight on April 2 (EDT) to have a chance to win. You can enter at the official site.
A Whole New World (Of Frozen):
- The new World of Frozen (opening March 29) is the landmark and arguable marquee of this phase of the evolution of Disney Adventure World from the Walt Disney Studios Park, with a full land that will invite guests to immerse themselves in the world of the smash hit film, Frozen.
- The land will feature a new attraction, Frozen Ever After, as well as characters and entertainment, including the already viral walk-around Olaf animatronic figure that guests will be able to see.
- Along with the World of Frozen, the park will also debut the new Adventure Way, a new main avenue that will feature entertainment, 14 new dining locations, all leading up to Adventure Bay - home to a brand new nighttime spectacular.
- Adventure Way will also serve as the home for a brand new attraction inspired by the Walt Disney Animation studios classic, Tangled.
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