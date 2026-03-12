Get Ready For Adventure with First Official Ad for Disney Adventure World
The ad features both new and existing experiences at the park.
Disneyland Paris has dropped the first official ad for the newly named Disney Adventure World ahead of its grand debut later this month.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has debuted the new official advertisement for Disney Adventure World, as the park gets ready to mark its official transformation from the Walt Disney Studios Park.
- The park will be adopting its new identity on March 29, with the debut of both Adventure Way and World of Frozen at the park.
- Now, the new official ad reminds folks not only of the new things coming to Disney Adventure World, but the existing, well, adventures, that guests have been able to visit at the park for years.
- For example, the advertisement opens with scenes featuring Remy from Pixar's Ratatouille, prompting a journey into the attraction, Ratatouille: L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy.
- From there, we also head to the park's Avengers Campus and fend off some Spider-Bots, before Spider-Man himself comes to our aid.
- Then, as to be expected, we get a peek at what's to come (or just opened, depending on when the ad is viewed) with the World of Frozen, and some appearances by all our favorite snow creatures - including Marshmallow and Olaf, himself.
- Check it all out below.
- The ad just means that we are getting closer to the park's new persona. Adventure Way and World of Frozen are set to open on the same day, March 29, but the future is bright for the park.
- In the near future, the park will see smaller attractions appear in the new Adventure Way area, as well as a new attraction themed to The Lion King in the coming years.
