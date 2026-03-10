New Disney Adventure World Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Paris

Caps, bags, and accessories inspired by the future Disney Adventure World are now available at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Adventure is calling, and a new wave of merchandise is ready to help fans answer it. A new selection of Disney Adventure World merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney Studios Park, offering guests a first look at gear themed to the park’s upcoming transformation.

What’s Happening:

From practical essentials to stylish accessories, the collection celebrates the spirit of exploration that will define the future of the park as it becomes Disney Adventure World.

Guests can find the new items at the Walt Disney Studios Store and Mickey's of Hollywood Boutique, while supplies last.

The new merchandise line leans into the jewel-toned themes of Disney Adventure World, offering items that feel ready for a day in the parks.

Items in the collection include Disney Adventure World apparel, caps, ear headbands, stylish bags and backpacks, a themed water bottle, and of course plush of the big cheese himself, Mickey Mouse.

The designs combine functional pieces with playful Disney details. The park’s skyline silhouette and logo appear throughout the collection, with a pop of pink, blue, and purple to bring some fun to the merchandise.

The reimagined park will focus on immersive worlds inspired by adventure, exploration, and cinematic storytelling. When completed, Disney Adventure World will introduce new themed areas, attractions, dining experiences, and entertainment designed to expand the storytelling of the park beyond its original studio-focused concept.

One of the biggest upcoming additions is World of Frozen, an immersive land inspired by the hit film Frozen. The area will transport guests to the kingdom of Arendelle with themed attractions, restaurants, and shopping.

The expansion will also feature a new central lake and surrounding promenade designed to connect multiple immersive lands throughout the park.

While Disney Adventure World isn’t opening until March 29, 2026, merchandise like this new collection gives fans an early glimpse into the identity and aesthetic of the park’s future.

For now, those visiting Walt Disney Studios Park can pick up these adventure-ready items and start planning their next journey, because every great adventure needs the right gear.

