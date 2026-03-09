Welcome to Arendelle: Disneyland Paris Welcomes New World of Frozen Villagers
More than 350 cast members were welcomed to World of Frozen in spectacular fashion ahead of its grand opening in just 20 days!
20 days prior to its official grand opening, Disneyland Paris welcomed more than 350 cast members who have been selected to become true Arendelle villagers at World of Frozen.
What's Happening:
- The future inhabitants of World of Frozen crossed the waters of the fjord and followed the paths of the North Mountain to settle in the village, ahead of its official opening on March 29.
- The welcoming committee, comprised of Queens Anna and Elsa, along with Fredrik, royal emissary, and the 2026–2027 Disneyland Paris Ambassadors, Mónica and Agathe, prepared unforgettable surprises for the new villagers of Arendelle.
- Each new villager received an official name badge bearing their name, allowing visitors to easily identify them during the magical Snowflower Festival.
- The search for cast members to inhabit World of Frozen began last summer, from chefs for the Nordic Crowns Tavern, to royal attendants at Arendelle Castle's Royal Encounter, or guides on a cruise to Elsa's Ice Palace aboard Frozen Ever After.
- Queens Anna and Elsa opened their private dining room at Nordic Crowns Tavern to allow royal emissaries to immerse candidates in every corner of the village without them ever leaving their seats.
- To immortalize this momentous occasion, all of the new villagers gathered for a group portrait in the village square.
- You can see more from this moment in the video below, which is in French.
More About Disney Adventure World:
- World of Frozen and the rest of the new Disney Adventure World officially open March 29, 2026!
- Along Adventure Way, guests will be able to experience the new Tea Cups-style attraction, Raiponce Tangled Spin.
- Back at World of Frozen, guests will find an incredible Olaf animatronic with fully articulated mouth, eyes, and arms — plus, he can engage in conversations with guests.
- A Celebration in Arendelle will be a 15-minute-long colorful show that takes place on Arendelle Bay. Centered around the Snowflower Festival, the show will feature famous Frozen characters such as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf.
- The new Victorian-inspired Regal View Restaurant & Bar is designed as a respite for the Disney Princesses when they need some time away.
- At night, Adventure Bay will come to life with the incredible new nighttime spectacular, Cascade of Lights.
