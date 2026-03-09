Three Princesses Debut Stunning New Outfits at Disney Adventure World's Regal View Restaurant & Bar

Aurora, Ariel and Mulan will be dressed in new looks inspired by their respective films.

As part of Walt Disney Studios Park's transformation into Disney Adventure World, the all-new Regal View Restaurant & Bar is set to open, serving as a respite for the Disney Princesses when they need some time away. To go along with this, three Princesses will be debuting all-new outfits.

What's Happening:

Disney Adventure World is set to make its grand debut on March 29, and with it comes the new Regal View Restaurant & Bar.

Situated alongside Adventure Bay, this brand-new sit-down dining experience will provide incredible views of the park’s central lagoon and the World of Frozen.

Inviting guests into the Victorian-inspired space, Regal View offers an impressive attention to detail, with accents inspired by Disney Princesses found throughout the entire space.

In addition to Princess-themed details, some of your favorite Princesses will be appearing at the restaurant – including three in new looks.

Aurora, Ariel and Mulan will each appear in lesser-seen looks from their stories, with Aurora appearing in her Briar Rose outfit.

Ariel will appear in her human outfit seen as she tours the kingdom with Prince Eric.

Mulan will appear in her traditional outfit from the early scenes of the film.

They'll also be joined by Belle, who will appear in her provincial town outfit. While still a less common costume, this one has been seen many times at the Disney Parks.

We had a chance to explore the mostly-complete Regal View Restaurant & Bar back in November, which you can see via our photo tour and the video tour below.

More About Disney Adventure World:

World of Frozen and the rest of the new Disney Adventure World officially open March 29, 2026!

Along Adventure Way, guests will be able to experience the new Tea Cups-style attraction, Raiponce Tangled Spin.

Back at World of Frozen, guests will find an incredible Olaf animatronic with fully articulated mouth, eyes, and arms — plus, he can engage in conversations with guests.

A Celebration in Arendelle will be a 15-minute-long colorful show that takes place on Arendelle Bay. Centered around the Snowflower Festival, the show will feature famous Frozen characters such as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf.

At night, Adventure Bay will come to life with the incredible new nighttime spectacular, Cascade of Lights.