Disneyland Paris Celebrates Transformation of Disney Adventure World with Brand New Souvenir Book
If its like their attraction-based books, it's a must buy!
As the park has undergone a massive transformation, its only fitting that Disneyland Paris is publishing a new book celebrating the rich history of The Walt Disney Studios Park becoming Disney Adventure World.
What's Happening:
- As the opening of World of Frozen – the immersive world inspired by Frozen – prepares to mark a turning point for the second park of Disneyland Paris, a new book will soon make official this unprecedented transformation: Adventure Has a New Name – The Making of Disney Adventure World.
- This 450 page book will tell the story of Walt Disney Studios Park, from its opening in 2002 through its creative transformation into Disney Adventure World, the park's new identity starting on March 29, 2026.
- Featuring archival photographs and sketches – many never seen before – the book will trace the entire creative process and construction of this unprecedented expansion, with exclusive interviews with some of the Imagineers who have worked on this exceptionally large project for several years, as well as the Entertainment and Food & Beverage teams.
- Each chapter will offer an immersive dive into the park's iconic areas, from Adventure Way to World of Frozen, but also World Premiere, Avengers Campus, Worlds of Pixar, and even a glimpse into the park's near future as well.
- A true tribute to the talents of Walt Disney Imagineering, and more broadly to all the Cast Members who contributed to this extraordinary expansion, this book will delight all readers eager to learn more about the inspiration, the many details, and the secrets behind the second park of Disneyland Paris.
- Adventure Has a New Name – The Making of Disney Adventure World will be available exclusively at Disneyland Paris in April of 2026. A more specific date is expected to be revealed in the near future.
Parisian Literature:
- Disneyland Paris is no stranger to publishing books sold exclusively at the parks the celebrate the history of an attraction or experience.
- In years past, they have sold books individually focused Phantom Manor, Space Mountain: De La Terre a la Lune, and their version of Pirates of the Caribbean.
- The books, Pirates of the Caribbean - A Treasure of an Attraction, Space Mountain: De La Terre Aux Etoiles, and Phantom Manor Decrypted, focus on the rich history of each attraction, from concept to development, all the way up through any major refurbishments.
- For example, Phantom Manor Decrypted (which has already been dog-eared in our home) takes a look at the opening day attraction, but also focuses on the big refurbishment of 2018-2019 and how it helped give the spooky story of this park's iteration of the Haunted Mansion a whole new level of clarity and depth.
- The books help give a whole new appreciation to the different attractions and add a whole new level for the superfans. With this new book celebrating a whole park, we're definitely excited to see how much more we can learn and love about the sister park to Disneyland Paris.
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