Take a Look at the Aquatic Drone Technology Coming to "Cascade of Lights" at Disney Adventure World
From the sky to the water's surface.
Disney Adventure World has shared a new video showcasing some of the unique technology coming to their new nighttime spectacular, Cascade of Lights.
What's Happening:
- A new post from Disney Parks shows some of the tech behind the new Cascade of Lights coming to Disney Adventure World in the form of the show's aquatic drones.
- We first learned of the aquatic drones in a behind the scenes look of the new show we got back in November.
- The video shared by Disney shows entertainment technicians setting the drones into the water for the show, along with footage from the upcoming new nighttime spectacular.
- While it's hard not to get distracted by the overhead drones in the show - creating amazing shapes like Gramma Tala as a Manta Ray from Moana, lyrics to "Zero to Hero" from Hercules, and even the Avengers logo - if you pay attention to the water, you can see light patterns created by the drones on the surface.
- Later, you realize that the drones are even equipped with their own pyrotechnics to provide some spectacular visuals at the water level.
- Cascade of Lights is one part of the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris into the new Disney Adventure World. An official milestone that is set to occur later this month on March 29.
- As part of the transformation, we'll see the grand opening of World of Frozen at the park, as well as the new Adventure Way - an immersive promenade that will serve as the gateway to new areas of the park and the new Adventure Bay, home of Cascade of Lights.
- Cascade of Lights will deliver immersive staging paired with state-of-the-art effects, where guests will be surrounded by elements such as water screens, synchronized fountains, large-scale projections, dynamic lighting, special effects, and pyrotechnics.
- At the heart of the production is a world-first display featuring 379 drones, created with technology partner Dronisos, forming intricate patterns across the sky and on the water, with the debut of brand-new aquatic drone technology developed specifically for this project.
- A powerful musical score, recorded by a 90-piece orchestra, will accompany the visuals with reimagined versions of iconic Disney songs, including a new arrangement of “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana and an original anthem titled “We Can Be Heroes.”
- For a closer look at some of the tech behind this new show, check out our behind-the-scenes look we got at the project back in November in our video below.
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