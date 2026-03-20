Disneyland Paris Further Immerses Guests Into Rich Lore of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror with New Queue Elements
For this attraction, it's long overdue but is finally taking shape.
As the Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris continues to evolve into the new Disney Adventure World, some already existing areas are getting enhanced thematically, including the iconic Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering and Disneyland Paris have been making a concerted effort for the last for years to create sheltered areas throughout the resort to enhance the guest experience, whether for restaurant terraces or attraction waiting areas.
- Among the latest projects, led by the Imagineers in collaboration with the Design & Delivery, Park Operations Product Integration, and Ateliers Centraux teams, is one of the most iconic attractions of Walt Disney Studios Park (Disney Adventure World as of March 29) is The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.
- The design of the queue draws inspiration from the Pueblo Deco architecture of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, featuring an oak timber frame and bronze-finish details bearing The Hollywood Tower Hotel logo – reminders of the building's former prestige.
- The flooring has been entirely redesigned, with natural stone, terracotta tiling and mosaic details. Every finish has been carefully considered to ensure harmony with the existing building, from the slightly aged – and even cracked – plasterwork, to the bronze-effect guttering, the warm-toned roof tiles typical of the Spanish Revival style, and the elegant onyx lanterns suspended from the ceiling.
- Part of the queue runs alongside the former swimming pool, now drained and filled with concrete following the hotel’s closure to the public. Its original outline remains visible through a mosaic pool border, faded depth markings, and a “NO DIVING” warning. To enhance the exotic Californian atmosphere around the pool, new plant species have been introduced, including three large palm trees.
- Additional traces of the patio’s past are scattered throughout the queue. Overturned chairs entwined with ivy, a table with a spilled cocktail, an embroidered bath towel featuring the hotel logo, a once-luxurious beige parasol now faded, and most notably, a broken decorative statue of the god Pan whose upper half has fallen on the ground and whose unsettling gaze seems to follow guests.
- The walls are also rich in details, with a weathered bronze-effect sign for The Patio, along with posters advertising the lively ambience that once existed there and an upcoming cocktail party… that never took place.
- This covered line allows guests to immerse themselves in the eerie atmosphere of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, thanks to its detailed set design and unsettling lighting effects.
What They're Saying:
- Sébastien Dhainaut: "This attraction has a richly developed universe, so it was essential for us not only to respect its theme, but also to play with its codes to bring a new dimension to it, with numerous details that we hope will delight the most observant guests."
A Californian in Paris:
- The Hollywood Tower Hotel may look a bit familiar to fans of Disney's/Disney California Adventure, as it - from the outside - is largely identical to the version that opened at the Disneyland Resort back in 2004.
- While the ride system is also identical, the Paris version of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror takes on a bit of a different storyline, focusing on the young girl who went missing with the others in the elevator that fateful Halloween night in 1939.
- While the other Towers are, well, terrifying, the Paris version is especially scary, given that the little girl elements add a creepy child-horror element not present in the other iterations of the attraction, as the ghostly girl invites you into the hotel to come "play." The Paris version leans harder into the darker tone, as opposed to the others with spooky and more mysterious elements.
- The attraction originally opened in 2007 and was updated in 2019 to add random drop sequences and multiple variants of the storyline featuring the little girl.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com