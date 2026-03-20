Building the Viking Longships for World of Frozen's "A Celebration of Arendelle" Show

Get a peak at the creation of one of Disney Adventure World's new entertainment offerings.

We are now a little over a week away from the official opening of World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World – and Disneyland Paris is getting us prepared by offering a glimpse behind the scenes at one of the new entertainment offerings.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris has offered a behind the scenes glimpse at A Celebration of Arendelle – a 15-minute-long, colorful show that takes place on Arendelle Bay. Centered around the Snowflower Festival, the show will feature famous Frozen characters such as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf.

In this joyful atmosphere, filled with iconic songs from the saga such as “Let It Go” and “Into the Unknown” guests are invited to participate in this festive event.

Three majestic Viking longships will also play important roles in the show. These were developed by French shipbuilder Couach Construction Navale, which their decor has been supplied by artisans such as Prelud from Dijon.

Each boat has its own silhouette and aesthetic themed around different Frozen characters – for example, Kristoff’s boat features Arendelle’s official colors and emblem: the crocus, a symbol of renewal. Its most striking feature, though, is the bow, whose shape evokes an iconic figure of Arendelle.

These boats are a first for Disneyland Paris entertainment teams – marking a technical challenge, as set designer Thomas Gallou explains: “We’ve known about Scandinavian longships for centuries. But building boats that meet our show and ‘magic’ constraints is something else entirely! On a parade float, all the technical elements are hidden. If we had done that on a boat, it would have caused serious issues. So we chose to embrace the reality: we integrated lighting and special effects into the design itself, as well as the helm because our boats are hand‑piloted. There’s no rail, no autopilot. On the contrary, we have true Arendelle villagers at the controls, specially trained for the occasion!”

The venue of Adventure Bay was crucial in determining boat size: large enough for performers to move safely on board, yet still manoeuvrable, with a draught suited to the fjord’s depth.

Back in November, we got a chance to preview A Celebration of Arendelle and some of the other entertainment offerings coming to Disney Adventure World.

More About Disney Adventure World:

World of Frozen and the rest of the new Disney Adventure World officially open March 29, 2026!

Along Adventure Way, guests will be able to experience the new Tea Cups-style attraction, Raiponce Tangled Spin.

Back at World of Frozen, guests will find an incredible Olaf animatronic with fully articulated mouth, eyes, and arms — plus, he can engage in conversations with guests.

There will be 15 new food and beverage locations – including The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge, as well as casual terrace locations like Café Luminosity and La Terrasse Panoramique.

At night, Adventure Bay will come to life with the incredible new nighttime spectacular, Cascade of Lights.