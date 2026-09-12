Photos/Video: Experience the New Disney Princess Cavalcade at Disney Adventure World

The cavalcade made its debut at the reimagined park on July 24.

During a recent visit to Disneyland Paris, we had the chance to check out the new Disney Princess Cavalcade – now parading through the new Adventure Bay at Disney Adventure World several times daily.

What's Happening:

First debuting back in July, the Disney Princess Cavalcade takes place several times a day along the shores of Adventure Bay, the new lake at Disney Adventure World, and will run year-round.

Rapunzel, Moana, Raya and Tiana, known for their courage and determination, take their place on floats designed to celebrate each character’s unique world.

The Disney Princess Cavalcade is the first-ever cavalcade at Disney Adventure World, mixing a traditional parade-style offering with a live interactive show.

The cavalcade celebrates the spirit of adventure through original storytelling inspired by Disney Princesses, featuring characters including Moana, Rapunzel, Raya, and Tiana.

The parade route runs from the future Lion King immersive world to The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge and back, allowing guests to experience the cavalcade from both directions.

The cavalcade stops for an interactive sequence, where the Disney Princess will step down from their floats and unveil their most iconic adventurer moves: Moana will teach several moves inspired by traditional Pacific Islands dance, while Raya will demonstrate moves inspired by martial arts.

Alongside them, the Princesses’ adventure companions will invite select guests into the heart of the action to reproduce this choreography together.

Elaborately themed floats, designed by Thomas Gallou, feature intricate details, hidden surprises, built-in sound systems, and innovative engineering to bring each Princess-inspired world to life.

Check out our complete video of the Disney Princess Cavalcade below.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Disney Wonders, a bright and contemporary boutique where the storytelling surrounds guests, is set to open its doors at Disney Village later this month.

A keelboat, paying tribute to a former Frontierland attraction, has been added as decor along the Rivers of the Far West.

Things are about to get extra spooky with the return of Disney Halloween Festival – featuring numerous returning favorites and some new magic.

For the first time, Disney Enchanted Christmas festivities are extending to Disney Adventure World and the new World of Frozen, while other favorites and plenty of festive fun returns.