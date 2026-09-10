Disney Wonders Set to Open Their Doors to Immersive Retail Worlds Later This Month at Disneyland Paris
The new shop replaces the classic Disney Store that was once featured at Disney Village
The new retail experience set to invited guests into immersive Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars worlds is set to open its doors later this month in the Disney Village at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- A new store is set to open in Disney Village in just a matter of days at Disneyland Paris as the radical reimagining of the shopping, dining, and entertainment district is continuing to take shape.
- Disney Wonders, a bright and contemporary boutique where the storytelling surrounds guests is set to open its doors later this month on September 22.
- When it was first announced back in April, we learned that Disney Wonders will bring to life the rich universes of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel – with vibrant exterior facades adorned with original artwork to the indoor spaces, where two magnificent central chandeliers will each display no fewer than 40 art pieces featuring iconic characters and locations.
- The art of Walt Disney Animation Studios will also be showcased at the shop's checkouts, with illustrations of classic scenes, some of which will come magically to life thanks to Tinker Bell.
- Once inside, guests will be able to enjoy the unique retail experience and find their own wonders to take home.
- This new location replaces the arguably outdated Disney Store, bringing immersive worlds to the retail space themed to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.
The Village:
- Similar to what stateside parkgoers know as Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort, and to an extent - Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, Disney Village is a lively entertainment and dining district at Disneyland Paris.
- There are numerous restaurants and shops on the shores of Lake Disney, adjacent to the original Disneyland Paris park, itself home to a number of the resorts of Disneyland Paris, including Disney Sequoia Lodge which is also undergoing a massive renovation.
- Additionally, similar to the California parks, both Disneyland Paris and Disney Adventure World await on one end of the Disney Village.
- When the space originally opened in 1992, it was called "Festival Disney" but still retained the idea of being a central hub between parks and hotels and something unique that remains in place to this day - a train station.
- Over the last few years now, Disney Village has been undergoing a massive transformation. Unlike other projects of the size and scope that Disney has undertaken, they are not simply demolishing and rebuilding Disney Village, but reworking the existing district, changing the architecture and landscaping, and bringing in new restaurants, shops, and a whole new atmosphere to the location.
- The effort first started back in 2022, and since has seen the debut of new, modern, offerings like Rosalie, a two-story restaurant with 500 seats and large terraces overlooking Lake Disney and the newly remodeled Sports Bar & Lounge.
- An influx of new stores, like the one opening later this month, are being added like Deco by Disney, and Disney Style.
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