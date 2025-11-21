Disneyland Paris to Host A Day of Festivities with Reopening of Disney Village's Sports Bar and Lounge
Get ready for a day of sports-themed fun in Disney Village
Disneyland Paris has revealed the schedule for the upcoming reopening of the Sports Bar and Lounge in the Disney Village.
What’s Happening:
- As promised, November 22nd marks the grand reopening of the revamped Sports Bar & Lounge in the Disney Village at the Disneyland Paris resort.
- Disneyland Paris has revealed the itinerary for the events on that day, which kicks off at 11:30 AM, with a special speech and inauguration.
- Later in the day, there will be special entertainment, freestyle football, cheerleading, game booths, and photo ops. Further into the night, a DJ will be on hand and ready to play favorite tunes to keep the party going.
- When it reopens, the venue will unveil a complete transformation, reimagined as a welcoming and vibrant sports lounge sponsored by Coca-Cola, a long-standing partner of Disneyland Paris.
- As part of the new identity of Disney Village, the Sports Bar & Lounge will feature a contemporary and welcoming design, where every detail offers a subtle nod to the world of sports.
- Inside, the walls will be decorated with art and memorabilia, and a number of screens will broadcast events. Disney fans will love the gigantic fresco featuring Goofy inspired by the short film How to Play Football, or the one inspired by the animated series Big Hero 6: The Series on the restaurant’s facade.
- The terrace, which will be bathed in light during the day thanks to an impressive glass roof and new light fittings, will combine brick, wood and metal to create an elegant and plant-filled patio. The main counter has been repositioned to create a true outdoor extension of the lounge, where guests will be able to enjoy the atmosphere, and watch major sports events that will be broadcast on the giant screen.
- The menu has also been completely revamped as part of this transformation. It now offers a range of dishes for every moment of the day, from breakfast through to the evening, where guests can enjoy gourmet snacks to share, plated dishes, and XL-sized culinary creations that are perfect for sharing.
- The newly enhanced eatery is just one part of the ongoing renovations, refurbishments, and additions to the Disney Village at Disneyland Paris.
