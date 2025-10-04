Photos: Vertical Construction on New McDonald’s and Casa Giulia Now Visible in Disney Village at Disneyland Paris

The shopping district is receiving a number of new and remodeled stores, dining locations, along with an updated aesthetic.

It’s been a few months since we checked in on the massive transformation taking place throughout the Disney Village shopping district at Disneyland Paris, which is set to finally bring the dated area into the 21st century. Let’s take a look at the latest construction progress.

We’ll begin at the entrance to Disney Village coming from the resort hotels. If you’re staying at Disney Newport Bay Club, you’ll have a slightly longer walk than usual, as the pathway leading directly to the hotel is blocked off – meaning guests must walk the long route past Hotel New York and Disney Sequoia Lodge to reach Newport Bay.

Construction on a brand-new McDonald’s is taking place directly next to the current location, which remains open. The new location is expected to open in early 2026.

Even with all the construction going on, it doesn’t mean Disney Village can’t get in on the Disney Halloween Festival fun!

Two opening day favorites from 1992, the Sports Bar and New York Style Sandwiches have closed for an expansion and remodel of the Sports Bar, a stylish sports lounge that will offer a warm and delightful atmosphere when it reopens this fall.

A crane is now on the former site of Planet Hollywood, which closed in January 2023 and will be replaced in 2026 with Casa Giulia, a new Italian restaurant concept for the whole family. Vertical construction has begun on the new building.

