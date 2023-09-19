Brand-New McDonald’s Restaurant Coming to Disney Village at Disneyland Paris in 2026

As part of the multi-year transformation of Disney Village, a brand-new McDonald’s location will be built at Disneyland Paris in time for 2026.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris and McDonald's today announced a brand-new McDonald's restaurant in the heart of Europe's leading tourist destination, set to open in early 2026.

The new McDonald’s will capitalize on the success of the existing restaurant that has called the Disney Village home since 1999.

After a preparatory phase, work on the new restaurant will begin in September 2024 with an opening planned for early 2026.

The current McDonald's restaurant will continue to operate during the duration of the work, until the opening of the new establishment located just next door.

This new restaurant, with innovative architecture designed exclusively for Disneyland Paris, is fully part of the Disney Village transformation

In addition to updated building facades, the Disney Village remodel will also include a new restaurant called Rosalie, replacing the former Café Mickey.