Disneyland Paris Provides Update on Disney Village Transformation

Disneyland Paris has shared the first look at new conceptual plans as part of their multi-year project to transform the Disney Village area.

This new insight covers the almost 200 meter area from Annette’s Diner to the former “Café Mickey” – which is currently under renovation to become “Rosalie”, a contemporary French brasserie featuring two floors and seating for up to 500 guests, set to open at the end of this year. This news comes following other changes of the Disney Village earlier this year, such as the permanent closure of Planet Hollywood and retheming of “King Ludwig’s” to “The Royal Pub”.

What’s Happening:

The multi-year renovation will be separated into two time frames in an effort to reduce disruption to guests.

The first portion will cover all locations from Disney Store to Disney Fashion Jr., and begin in early 2024 for a duration of two years.

Facades will be modified in line with a new contemporary look for the Disney Village, featuring large transparent windows.

Stores will receive complete interior remodeling, including new fixtures, layouts and decoration to give a refreshed shopping experience.

The new visual look includes a mix of natural tones, mixing wood, brick and metal for a dynamic impression.

Large awnings similar to those already in place will remain to protect guests from the varied French weather.

The outdoor promenade of the Disney Village will also be remodeled, featuring original new large graphics to display Disney stories, alongside updated lighting and landscaping.

What they’re saying:

Disney Village director Bruno Chastain spoke upon the new concept, saying: “We are extremely pleased to be starting works on the north block of Disney Village soon, which will begin its extensive transformation over the next few months. In addition to a more harmonious stroll with touches of Disney magic thanks to brand new facades, a completely reinvented atmosphere and interiors, this project will also improve life behind the scenes and the comfort of our Cast Members and Disney Village Partner employees. We're experiencing ambitious and exciting times, and I can't wait to see the new Disney Village come to life for all our guests to enjoy,”



More announcements are expected in the coming months regarding updates to locations within the Disney Village area.