Massive Transformation of Disney Village at Disneyland Paris Continues with New Eateries and Experiences Announced

Disney Village at the Disneyland Paris Resort has been undergoing massive transformations, and we have a new update on some of the new eateries and experiences coming to the zone.

What’s Happening:

Disney Village at the Disneyland Paris Resort is ready to open the doors on one of their brand new dining experiences.

On November 22nd, the Sports Bar & Lounge will reopen its doors after several months of refurbishment with an expanded dining area with additional seating, a redesigned, plant-filled terrace, a fresh contemporary interior, and a reimagined menu.

When it reopens, the venue will unveil a complete transformation, reimagined as a welcoming and vibrant sports lounge sponsored by Coca-Cola, a long-standing partner of Disneyland Paris.

As part of the new identity of Disney Village, the Sports Bar & Lounge will feature a contemporary and welcoming design, where every detail offers a subtle nod to the world of sports.

Inside, the walls will be decorated with art and memorabilia, and a number of screens will broadcast events. Disney fans will love the gigantic fresco featuring Goofy inspired by the short film How to Play Football, or the one inspired by the animated series Big Hero 6: The Series on the restaurant’s facade.

The terrace, which will be bathed in light during the day thanks to an impressive glass roof and new light fittings, will combine brick, wood and metal to create an elegant and plant-filled patio. The main counter has been repositioned to create a true outdoor extension of the lounge, where guests will be able to enjoy the atmosphere, and watch major sports events that will be broadcast on the giant screen.

The menu has also been completely revamped as part of this transformation. It now offers a range of dishes for every moment of the day, from breakfast through to the evening, where guests can enjoy gourmet snacks to share, plated dishes, and XL-sized culinary creations that are perfect for sharing.

The food will be enhanced with themed dishes inspired by sports, ensuring a fully immersive experience. On the drinks menu, there will be a wide choice of craft beers and ciders on tap, exclusive alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, and a selection of drinks to share.

Elsewhere at Disney Village, there will soon be a Pelé Soccer boutique, located just behind the Sports Bar & Lounge. This new store is fully dedicated to the world of football and celebrates the legendary career of Brazilian football icon Pelé. This will be the brand’s very first shop in Europe, having already opened at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort. Construction on the new location will begin soon.

Disney Village’s transformation includes collaborations with several leading partners, including the largest McDonald’s in France, which will open in early 2026. Located right next to the current restaurant, which opened in 1999 and will close when the new establishment opens, it features unique and innovative architecture designed exclusively for Disneyland Paris. Families will be able to enjoy their meals indoors or on one of the beautiful outdoor terraces, all with a contemporary atmosphere. This new establishment will serve as the brand’s flagship in France, and will offer the best of McDonald’s and the most innovative products.

Construction is rising vertically on Casa Giulia, the upcoming Italian restaurant at the destination. Operated by Bertrand Hospitality, it is set to welcome guests at the end of 2026. Guests can look forward to a two-story dining experience, where the beloved classics of Italian cuisine are served generously, with a menu and ingredients that change with the seasons. The restaurant will also feature Giulia Express, offering quick service and takeaway options, including delicious pizzas by the slice, focaccias, and a selection of classic Italian pastries.

Disneyland Paris and the Pathé Group are officially renewing their partnership, extending their collaboration on the operation of the Cinema at Disney Village for years to come.

On January 5th, 2026, Annette’s Diner will close for a major refurbishment lasting several months. The renovation will focus on enlarging the kitchens and completely refurbishing the dining room, including floors and furniture, while preserving its charm and the retro atmosphere that has been so popular since 1992. When it reopens, Annette’s Diner will continue to celebrate the golden age of Rock and Roll and the 1950s.

The Disney Store will also be closing in January of 2026 as it undergoes a complete transformation. Reopening later in 2026, the newly named Disney Wonders will unveil a bright, modern new space.

In addition to these new developments, the transformation of Disney Village will continue with the renovation of the complex’s façades, floors, signage and landscaped areas. Recently, a brand-new reception and security booth was unveiled next to the Brasserie Rosalie for guests arriving from Disney Hotels, and by early 2026, another booth will open between Annette’s Diner and the TGV station esplanade.

Last We Checked:

We were recently at Disneyland Paris for some of their Halloween festivities. As part of our visit, we explored the Disney Village, which has been going through massive levels of transformation in recent years.

While we were there, we saw the new McDonald's taking shape, as well as other vertical construction on other buildings. A central area was also completely walled off near the World of Disney for other construction efforts as well.

The renovations and refurbishments of Disney Village at Disneyland Paris have been ongoing. To see what it looked like when we were there early last month, be sure to check out our construction update page.

For more information about Disneyland Paris or to book your travel to the European Disney destination, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.