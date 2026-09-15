Photos: Construction Continues on "Up" Themed Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings at Disney Adventure World

New stained glass windows and continued exterior work offer another glimpse at the upcoming Up-inspired attraction at Disney Adventure World.

Construction continues to take flight at Disney Adventure World in Disneyland Paris, where the Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings is steadily taking shape. While the latest progress may not be as dramatic as the major structural milestones seen earlier this summer, new details are beginning to appear on the attraction's exterior and queue, offering another glimpse at the immersive experience coming to the resort.

What’s Happening:

The latest work follows the significant progress we reported back in July, when the attraction's entrance structure had officially gone vertical. At the time, the framework gave guests their first real sense of the attraction's eventual footprint within Adventure Way, the new area connecting several immersive experiences as part of the ongoing transformation of the former Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World.

During our recent look at the construction site, there is visible forward progress on the exterior of the Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings building and its accompanying queue. One of the most noticeable new details is the installation of stained glass windows, adding another layer of visual theming to the structure and providing a better sense of how the finished attraction will look.

While there isn't a huge amount of new exterior work to see just yet, the addition of architectural details such as the stained glass windows shows that the project is moving beyond its initial structural phase and into increasingly detailed stages of construction. And, as is often the case with major Disney Parks projects, there is likely plenty happening behind the scenes that isn't yet visible from the exterior.

Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Up, Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings will invite guests to join Russell's Wilderness Explorers club and earn their very own Aviation badge. The attraction will place guests in the middle of one of Russell's latest adventures while celebrating the spirit of exploration that defines the beloved film.

Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings will feature 64 seats across 48 swinging chairs, including several two-person chairs that allow guests to enjoy the experience together. As the ride operates, its central dome will gradually tilt while rotating, enhancing the sensation of flight and providing sweeping views of Adventure Way and the surrounding expansion.

The attraction is also expected to become one of the visual highlights of the new area. Its design combines Art Nouveau-inspired architecture with industrial details, wrought-iron arches, colorful balloon accents, and cloud motifs inspired by Carl Fredricksen's iconic house.

The immersive storytelling will begin before guests even board the ride. The queue will feature four themed sections inspired by memorable moments from Up, with Wilderness Explorers banners and recognizable props helping establish the story. Among the planned details are Carl's childhood aviator helmet and goggles and Ellie's treasured Adventure Book.

While Disney has not yet announced an opening date for Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings, the continued progress is another encouraging sign for fans watching the transformation of Disney Adventure World. There may not be a dramatic new milestone visible from the outside with every construction update, but that doesn't mean work has slowed down. With the exterior continuing to progress and interior construction and installation likely taking place behind the scenes, Russell's next big adventure is steadily getting closer to welcoming guests.

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