Disneyland Paris Shares a Look Ahead to New and Reimagined Experiences Coming in 2027

Plus, there's a couple of closures visitors should definitely be aware of.

Disneyland Paris is looking ahead to 2027 with a look at the everything coming to the resort next year – from a brand-new attraction to special events and even a milestone anniversary.

What's Happening:

As Disneyland Paris prepares to launch its Spring/Summer 2027 package sales, the resort is offering a first look at the major milestones and new additions coming in 2027 and towards the end of 2026.

So, let's take a look at what's on its way to the European Disney resort: Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings Opening at Disney Adventure World: The new Up-themed swinger ride will open in 2027 at Disney Adventure World, offering a bird's-eye view of Adventure Way.



The End of Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain: As revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain will close at the end of 2027 to make way for the long hoped for return of Space Mountain - De la Terre à la Lune .



Disney Halloween Festival: From September 26 to November 1, 2026, the Disney Halloween Festival will cast its spell over Disneyland Park with new decorations, meet-and-greets with Disney Characters and Disney Villains, and much more!

Disney Enchanted Christmas: That will be followed up by Disney Enchanted Christmas, running from November 7, 2026 to January 6, 2027, bringing enchanting decorations, festive celebrations, and Disney Characters bringing sparkle to our Disney Parks throughout the holiday season. This year also brings new Christmas decorations in World of Frozen.



Mickey and the Magician Undergoing Refurbishment:

Mickey & the Magician show won’t be performed in 2027 as the theater will undergo a major refurbishment beginning on January 10, lasting several months.

Disneyland Paris 35th Anniversary:

April 12, 2027 marks the 35th anniversary of Disneyland Paris – and the resort will celebrate with some extra sparkles and special moments.

Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland Returns:

The popular Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland show will return to Disney Adventure World in spring 2027. Hailed for its originality, energy and creativity, this one-of-a-kind production is a modern take on the famous Disney classic, with an ultra-colourful pop rock twist.

Disney Village Transformation Continues:

The transformation of Disney Village continues with the opening of new and reimagined stores and restaurants, including: Disney Wonders will celebrate the richness of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel universes, alongside a reimagined shopping experience. This new retail concept will open in mid-September 2026. Casa Giulia and Giulia Express will showcase Italian cuisine in these new restaurants, offering a vibrant and family-friendly atmosphere. They will open towards the end of the year. Annette’s Diner will reopen from 2027 with a reimagined take on its 1950s American style, to the delight of fans of this iconic restaurant at the destination Gaumont at Disney Village will begin its transformation towards a reimagined and modernized cinema experience. Vapiano will undergo a phased renovation, which is expected to be completed in early 2027.



Disney Sequoia Lodge:

The renovated rooms will be available to book for stays from February 19, 2027. Since the hotel renovation is being carried out in phases, the work will continue alongside the hotel’s operations.

Disney Davy Crockett Ranch:

By the end of September 2026, all of the older bungalows will have been phased out. As a result, every bungalow available for booking will feature interiors inspired by the adventures of Donald, Daisy, and the Junior Woodchucks.

Hotel and Ticket Packages:

Spring and Summer 2027 hotel and ticket packages will soon be available to purchase – specifically for arrivals from April 1, 2027 through March 31, 2028.

Sales will first open in the U.K., followed by a few days later in all other countries.

For those looking for room-only reservations, they will open in mid-October.

If you're looking to make a trip across the pond to Disneyland Paris, we recommend our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.