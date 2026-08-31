"Mickey and the Magician" Shutters for 2027 at Disney Adventure World
The show's home theater is set to undergo an extend refurb.
As the home of the show is ready to go under extended refurbishment, one of Disney Adventure World's acclaimed entertainment offerings is set to go dark for 2027.
What's Happening:
- One of the most popular and acclaimed shows at Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris is set to close their doors for 2027.
- Located in the Animagique Theater, guests have enjoyed "Mickey and the Magician" since it debuted back in 2016. An updated version arrived in 2022, with the show still inviting guests into an atelier (workshop), where Mickey is given the task of cleaning up the room at night. Tinker Bell spreads some of her pixie dust while he is cleaning before sunrise, distracting Mickey and of course - leading to a rousing show featuring the worlds and music of Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen.
- The show also features a large number of actual magic and illusions as part of the performance, drawing inspiration from Georges Méliès and the famous magician Robert-Houdin, each created by the acclaimed magician, Paul Kieve.
- The show will be dark at Disney Adventure World for 2027 as the Animagique Theater will undergo an extended months-long refurbishment that is set to begin on January 10, 2027.
- Disneyland Paris has not shared a specific date for when the popular show will reopen at the park.
Elsewhere at Disney Adventure World:
- 2027 will see more fun at the park though, as Adventure Way will also see the debut of the Wilderness Explorer Sky Swings, themed to the Pixar Animation Studios' favorite, Up.
- Starting in the Spring, those looking to catch a show at the park can also enjoy the return of Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com