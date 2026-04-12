Head "Back to Wonderland" as Popular Show Returns to Disney Adventure World Next Year
The popular show originally debuted back in 2024 at the park.
It seems that fans of a newer show at Disney Adventure World will soon get the chance to head back to Wonderland.
What's Happening:
- To celebrate the 34th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, fans of a unique show at Disney Adventure World have been promised the return of "Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland."
- The popular show is set make a return in the spring of 2027, with the same originality, energy, and creativity it was known for in the modern retelling of the famous Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Alice in Wonderland.
- Back in Wonderland following an invitation from the Mad Hatter, Alice thinks she’s just going to have a tea party with her friends. But that’s without counting on the fact that the Queen of Hearts has also been invited, and this unexpected reunion will give rise to another colourful confrontation. This time, it’s not croquet – they’ll go head-to-head in a spectacular face-off.
- With a 68 meter long urban set and full of references to the animated film, the tracks and apparatus are cleverly laid out to allow acrobats and BMX riders to move to the pulsating rhythms of the music.
- The acrobats, some of whom specialise in ‘trampo-wall’, symbolise the Mome Raths, the small multicoloured creatures that guide Alice through Wonderland. The BMX riders represent the Queen of Hearts’ card guards. They perform on a course of 9 ramps laid out in front of the stage like a skate park.
- So... Team Alice or Team Queen of Hearts... Who are you supporting?
- While we await its return, you can enjoy the show’s songs on music streaming platforms like Spotify.
Lights, Motors, Alice:
- Fans of the park may recall that this theater was once the home of the opening day favorite (which was later duplicated at Disney-MGM Studios (itself later Disney's Hollywood Studios) stunt show spectacular, "Moteurs, Action."
- The extreme stunt show featured plenty of energetic showcase of vehicular skill, driving souped-up cars and even jetskis in action and chase sequences in front of a live audience.
- The set, inspired by a Mediterranean village was full of ramps, jumps, and custom installations so that the cars could play to their strengths as well as pyrotechnics and fire effects to enhance the action.
- Some of that set appears to remain, giving the Alice-themed show its urban setting, while other embellishments have been added as well. The stunt idea remains, though high-speed vehicles are no longer used, instead being replaced by skilled athletes and acrobats.
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