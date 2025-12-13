Diner Details Revealed as Annette's at Disneyland Paris' Disney Village Gets Ready For Major Refurbishment
The fan-favorite at the destination since 1992 will be unavailable for several months.
Disneyland Paris is getting ready to transform a Disney Village restaurant that has been there since 1992 with a new, months long refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- As previously announced, the transformation of the Disney Village at Disneyland Paris is continuing, and the popular eatery, Annette’s Diner is set for a massive refurbishment.
- The restaurant will temporarily close on January 5th of 2026, with the refurbishment set to last several months.
- Now, we’re getting a bit more details and a new piece of art showing what kind of vibe we can expect when the restaurant reopens.
- The renovation will focus on enlarging the kitchens and completely refurbishing the dining room, including floors and furniture, while preserving its charm and the retro atmosphere that has been so popular since 1992.
- Some iconic features will be completely reimagined, such as the bar, whose layout and aesthetic will be redesigned to pay tribute to the distinctive chrome look of classic diners.
- The booths will also sport a new design inspired by 1950s car seats, in colours typical of the era such as pink, blue and vanilla yellow.
- When it reopens, Annette’s Diner will also have a slightly increased seating capacity, and will continue to bring the golden age of Rock ’n’ Roll and the 1950s back to life.
- Currently, there is no reopening date for the popular restaurant.
Elsewhere in the Village:
- With Annette’s closed, there will still be other options for guests to enjoy at the Disney Village.
- Recently, we saw the reopening of the Sports Bar & Lounge, which itself had completed a refurbishment that lasted several months.
- When it reopened on November 22nd, it “sported” an expanded dining area with additional seating, outdoor terrace, and completely reimagined menu.
- Disney Village will also soon be home to the largest McDonald’s in France, which will open in early 2026. Located right next to the current restaurant, which opened in 1999 and will close when the new establishment opens,
- Though it has been several weeks, you can see our latest update on all the construction taking place in the Disney Village.
