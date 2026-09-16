Photos: Disney Lorcana Collection Quest Activation Brings Card-Collecting Fun to Disneyland Paris

Guests at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris have been enjoying recent limited-time Disney Lorcana activations, and now it's our turn! Laughing Place reporter Luke Manning is on the scene in France this week, and he's sent back some great photos of the current Lorcana offerings at Disneyland Paris.

What's happening:

A new Disney Lorcana Collection Quest launched at Disneyland Paris on September 4 and runs through this coming Sunday, September 20 .

and runs through this coming . Laughing Place reporter Luke Manning is at Disneyland Paris right now and was able to participate in this Disney Lorcana activation, providing the photos you see in this post.

The activation starts off in the Illumineer's Lounge, which is located in Parc Disneyland's Frontierland. Here, Disneyland Paris guests are invited to trade their Disney Lorcana cards.

The next portion of the quest sends guests around the park on a scavenger hunt, searching for Lorcana-inspired plaques featuring famous Disney characters such as Belle and Winnie the Pooh. A handy map is provided to help you along your way, as is a pack of Disney Lorcana cards from Ravensburger.

Additional characters featured on the plaques include Woody, Tinker Bell, Aurora, and Powerline.

Your rewards for completing the quest are exclusive Mickey Mouse "Amber Champion" and Buzz Lightyear "Providing Cover" Lorcana cards, and an additional Elsa "The Fifth Spirit" card is available as a gift with purchase.

Those participating at Disneyland Paris receive French-language versions of the cards, while a similar activation that recently took place at Hong Kong Disneyland offered English-language versions.

More Lorcana News:

Read our news post from when these Disney Lorcana activations were first announced for Disney Parks.

The Disney Lorcana World Championships are coming to Aulani in 2027.

Disney Lorcana is also presenting the 2027 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.