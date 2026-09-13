Disney Lorcana World Championships Coming To Aulani

Disney's Lorcana continues to be one of the most popular collectable card games on the market, which will surely make its World Championship later this year a popular event. The location of the championships won't hurt either.

What's Happening:

The second Disney Lorcana World Championships have been officially confirmed.

The announcement came during the Disney Lorcana European Championship, which is currently taking place at Disneyland Paris.

The event will take place on December 4-6 at the Aulani Disney Resort on Oahu, Hawaii.

The World Championships are an invite-only affair.

The previous World Championships took place at Walt Disney World.

It's certainly not a surprising location for the Disney Lorcana World Championships. The competitions are obviously based around Disney properties, and Aulani is one of Disney's most lavish resorts and a place that it likes to draw attention to whenever possible.

On the downside, Aulani isn't quite as easy a place to get to as Walt Disney World, though how accessible the event will be for fans in general is unclear at this point.

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