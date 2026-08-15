One Little Spark is Coming to "Disney Lorcana" During the 2027 EPCOT Festival of the Arts
That's the best idea you've had all day!
Ravensburger broke big news at the Disney Lorcana panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
What's Happening:
- During today's panel, it was confirmed that Disney Lorcana would be returning to the EPCOT Festival of the Arts in 2027!
- But wait, there's more.
- Fans' imaginations are about to become reality as a Figment glimmer will debut at the festival.
- More details on how to get his Creative Inspiration card will be revealed at a later date — but get ready for what is sure to be a popular event.
More Disney Lorcana at D23:
- Disney Lorcana will introduce new Collector Booster packs with the debut of Into the Inkdark next year.
- Into the Inkdark will follow the next Disney Lorcana release: Hyperia City — which was previewed at the event.
- As for what comes after Into the Inkdark, it was revealed that Cosmic Quest will arrive in Q2 2027.
- Collectors will also be interested in the next Curator’s Collection set, which will celebrate 35 years of Beauty and the Beast.
- A new Disney Lorcana book A Visual Guide Through the Magical Realm will catch Illumineers up on all the lore.
- Lastly, we learned that Pixie Hollow characters will be coming to Disney Lorcana during the game's fifth year.