One Little Spark is Coming to "Disney Lorcana" During the 2027 EPCOT Festival of the Arts

That's the best idea you've had all day!

Ravensburger broke big news at the Disney Lorcana panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

What's Happening:

  • During today's panel, it was confirmed that Disney Lorcana would be returning to the EPCOT Festival of the Arts in 2027!
  • But wait, there's more.
  • Fans' imaginations are about to become reality as a Figment glimmer will debut at the festival.
  • More details on how to get his Creative Inspiration card will be revealed at a later date — but get ready for what is sure to be a popular event.

More Disney Lorcana at D23:

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank