Dive Deeper into "Disney Lorcana" Lore with a New Book Coming Next Year

The visual guide was announced during today's D23 panel.

Into the lore of Disney Lorcana? Then you'll love a new book coming soon from Ravensburger.

What's Happening:

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was revealed that a new book.

Disney Lorcana: A Visual Guide Through the Magical Realm will take readers through the realms of Lorcana.

In turn, they'll have a deeper understanding of the TCG's deep storytelling lore.

The book will arrive in the first quarter of next year — although that was about all of the info we have so far.

Although we did get a look at the awesome cover:

More Disney Lorcana at D23: