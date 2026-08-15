Dive Deeper into "Disney Lorcana" Lore with a New Book Coming Next Year
The visual guide was announced during today's D23 panel.
Into the lore of Disney Lorcana? Then you'll love a new book coming soon from Ravensburger.
What's Happening:
- At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was revealed that a new book.
- Disney Lorcana: A Visual Guide Through the Magical Realm will take readers through the realms of Lorcana.
- In turn, they'll have a deeper understanding of the TCG's deep storytelling lore.
- The book will arrive in the first quarter of next year — although that was about all of the info we have so far.
- Although we did get a look at the awesome cover:
More Disney Lorcana at D23:
- Figment is coming to the game as Disney Lorcana returns to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- Disney Lorcana will introduce new Collector Booster packs with the debut of Into the Inkdark next year.
- Collectors will also be interested in the next Curator’s Collection set, which will celebrate 35 years of Beauty and the Beast.
- Into the Inkdark will follow the next Disney Lorcana release: Hyperia City — which was previewed at the event.
- As for what comes after Into the Inkdark, it was revealed that Cosmic Quest will arrive in Q2 2027.
- Lastly, we learned that Pixie Hollow characters will be coming to Disney Lorcana during the game's fifth year.