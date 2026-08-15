Dive Deeper into "Disney Lorcana" Lore with a New Book Coming Next Year

The visual guide was announced during today's D23 panel.

Into the lore of Disney Lorcana? Then you'll love a new book coming soon from Ravensburger.

What's Happening:

  • At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was revealed that a new book.
  • Disney Lorcana: A Visual Guide Through the Magical Realm will take readers through the realms of Lorcana.
  • In turn, they'll have a deeper understanding of the TCG's deep storytelling lore.
  • The book will arrive in the first quarter of next year — although that was about all of the info we have so far.
  • Although we did get a look at the awesome cover:

More Disney Lorcana at D23:

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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