Characters from Pixie Hollow are Coming to "Disney Lorcana"
Tink's fairy pals are flying in.
Another unexplored Disney property is coming to Disney Lorcana next year!
What's Happening:
- During today's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Disney Lorcana panel, we got a major tease for the TCG's fifth year.
- Soon, the world of Pixie Hollow will be coming to Lorcana!
- While Tinker Bell herself has been a part of the game since the beginning, other fairies from the 2000s direct-to-DVD film series have not.
- For example, the key art features Tink along with Iridessa and Silvermist.
- The fairies will arrive in the 17th Disney Lorcana set.
More Disney Lorcana at D23:
- Figment is coming to the game as Disney Lorcana returns to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- Disney Lorcana will introduce new Collector Booster packs with the debut of Into the Inkdark next year.
- Into the Inkdark will follow the next Disney Lorcana release: Hyperia City — which was previewed at the event.
- As for what comes after Into the Inkdark, it was revealed that Cosmic Quest will arrive in Q2 2027.
- A new Disney Lorcana book A Visual Guide Through the Magical Realm will catch Illumineers up on all the lore.
- Collectors will also be interested in the next Curator’s Collection set, which will celebrate 35 years of Beauty and the Beast.