Characters from Pixie Hollow are Coming to "Disney Lorcana"

Tink's fairy pals are flying in.

Another unexplored Disney property is coming to Disney Lorcana next year!

What's Happening:

During today's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Disney Lorcana panel, we got a major tease for the TCG's fifth year.

Soon, the world of Pixie Hollow will be coming to Lorcana!

While Tinker Bell herself has been a part of the game since the beginning, other fairies from the 2000s direct-to-DVD film series have not.

For example, the key art features Tink along with Iridessa and Silvermist.

The fairies will arrive in the 17th Disney Lorcana set.

More Disney Lorcana at D23: