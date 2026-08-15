"Disney Lorcana" is Introducing Collector Booster Packs and a New Rarity Class
The new products will launch in the first quarter of next year.
When Disney Lorcana: Into the Inkdark arrives next year, fans will also have an opportunity to purchase an all-new product type.
What's Happening:
- During today's Disney Lorcana panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was confirmed that Collector Boosters would debut with Into the Inkdark.
- Each Collector Booster pack will feature 12 premium foil cards per pack.
- Plus, each pack has a greater chance of higher rarity cards.
- Speaking of rarity, with Collector Boosters, Disney Lorcana will introduce the Illustrious rarity class.
- These cards put an extra emphasis on artists. In fact, the icon for the rarity class is the artist icon turned on its side.
- Sticking with the D23 theme, only 23 copies of these cards will be made.
- Each set will have six Illustrious cards.
- The first Illustrious card revealed is Maleficent - Biding Her Time.
- Considering that the regular version of this card was introduced in The First Chapter, it should be noted that not all Illustrious cards will be legal in Core Constructed.
- Collector Boosters will be available at Ravensburger Play Hub local game stores, Ravensburger online, and select Disney locations.
- Also note that the existence of these packs will have no impact on current booster packs.
My Thoughts:
- As someone who is a collector first when it comes to Disney Lorcana, I'm pretty pumped about these special boosters.
- That said, I will need to see the price of these packs before I get too excited.
- I also have no delusions that I'll score an Illustrious card... but it would be cool if I did.
More Disney Lorcana at D23:
- Figment is coming to the game as Disney Lorcana returns to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- Into the Inkdark will follow the next Disney Lorcana release: Hyperia City — which was previewed at the event.
- As for what comes after Into the Inkdark, it was revealed that Cosmic Quest will arrive in Q2 2027.
- Collectors will also be interested in the next Curator’s Collection set, which will celebrate 35 years of Beauty and the Beast.
- A new Disney Lorcana book A Visual Guide Through the Magical Realm will catch Illumineers up on all the lore.
- Lastly, we learned that Pixie Hollow characters will be coming to Disney Lorcana during the game's fifth year.