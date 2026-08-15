"Disney Lorcana" is Introducing Collector Booster Packs and a New Rarity Class

The new products will launch in the first quarter of next year.

When Disney Lorcana: Into the Inkdark arrives next year, fans will also have an opportunity to purchase an all-new product type.

What's Happening:

During today's Disney Lorcana panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was confirmed that Collector Boosters would debut with Into the Inkdark.

Each Collector Booster pack will feature 12 premium foil cards per pack.

Plus, each pack has a greater chance of higher rarity cards.

Speaking of rarity, with Collector Boosters, Disney Lorcana will introduce the Illustrious rarity class.

These cards put an extra emphasis on artists. In fact, the icon for the rarity class is the artist icon turned on its side.

Sticking with the D23 theme, only 23 copies of these cards will be made.

Each set will have six Illustrious cards.

The first Illustrious card revealed is Maleficent - Biding Her Time.

Considering that the regular version of this card was introduced in The First Chapter, it should be noted that not all Illustrious cards will be legal in Core Constructed.

Collector Boosters will be available at Ravensburger Play Hub local game stores, Ravensburger online, and select Disney locations.

Also note that the existence of these packs will have no impact on current booster packs.

My Thoughts:

As someone who is a collector first when it comes to Disney Lorcana, I'm pretty pumped about these special boosters.

That said, I will need to see the price of these packs before I get too excited.

I also have no delusions that I'll score an Illustrious card... but it would be cool if I did.

More Disney Lorcana at D23: