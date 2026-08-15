"Disney Lorcana: Cosmic Quest" Expansion Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Wish I could be... out of this world.
Disney’s highly popular tabletop card game Disney Lorcana has just teased another brand new chapter headed to fans next year.
What’s Happening:
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is here, and with it comes tons of exciting announcements from all around the fandom.
- After a massive release at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Lorcana is already getting fans hyped up for what’s in store.
- Set to close out the fourth year of the game, Cosmic Quest is set to arrive in Q2 of 2027.
- Featuring Ariel and Flounder in space suits (cool, right?), the new chapter will follow the recently released Attack of the Vine, Hyperia City (coming in October), and Into the Inkdark (Q1 of 2027).
More Disney Lorcana at D23:
- Figment is coming to the game as Disney Lorcana returns to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- Disney Lorcana will introduce new Collector Booster packs with the debut of Into the Inkdark next year.
- Into the Inkdark will follow the next Disney Lorcana release: Hyperia City — which was previewed at the event.
- A new Disney Lorcana book A Visual Guide Through the Magical Realm will catch Illumineers up on all the lore.
- Collectors will also be interested in the next Curator’s Collection set, which will celebrate 35 years of Beauty and the Beast.