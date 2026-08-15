"Disney Lorcana: Cosmic Quest" Expansion Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Wish I could be... out of this world.

Disney’s highly popular tabletop card game Disney Lorcana has just teased another brand new chapter headed to fans next year. 

What’s Happening:

  • D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is here, and with it comes tons of exciting announcements from all around the fandom. 
  • After a massive release at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Lorcana is already getting fans hyped up for what’s in store. 
  • Set to close out the fourth year of the game, Cosmic Quest is set to arrive in Q2 of 2027. 
  • Featuring Ariel and Flounder in space suits (cool, right?), the new chapter will follow the recently released Attack of the Vine, Hyperia City (coming in October), and Into the Inkdark (Q1 of 2027). 

More Disney Lorcana at D23:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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