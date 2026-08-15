Hot Dog! "Disney Lorcana" Previews "Hyperia City" at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Get it? Mickey the hot dog vendor?

Disney Lorcana is readying for the release of Hyperia City, giving fans a major preview at today's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event panel.

What's Happening:

In just a couple of months, the next chapter of Disney Lorcana will arrive with Hyperia City.

This set will show Illumineers what a Disney Lorcana city is like, allowing them to walk and explore.

With that in mind, a map of the city and its districts was unveiled:

If you like the look of this here map, the good news is that you can actually score one for yourself, as it will be featured in the Hyperia City prerelease box.

Not sure what a prerelease box is? You can check out my review of the Attack of the Vine! one.

Anyway, to highlight the theme of Hyperia City, Ravensburger revealed a number of cards, including: Mickey Mouse - Best in Town (including an Iconic version) Minnie Mouse - Urban Visionary Donald Duck - Taxi Driver



Of course, Coco is also a big part of this set as the property makes its Disney Lorcana debut.

But there's plenty more to explore in Hyperia City as well:

Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City will be available in prerelease on October 16.

More Disney Lorcana at D23: