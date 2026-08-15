The Next "Disney Lorcana: Curator's Collection" Will Celebrate 35 Years of "Beauty and the Beast"

These sets will surely be in high demand once again.

After fans flipped for the last Disney Lorcana Curator's Collection, we now know the theme for the next one.

What's Happening:

  • At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Ravensburger announced that the next Collector's Collection from Disney Lorcana would be themed to Beauty and the Beast.
  • This special release arrives in time to celebrate the film's 35th anniversary.
  • The collection features six cards, all of which take on a stained-glass-esque effect.
  • Cards included are:
    • Belle - Hidden Archer
    • Beast - Tragic Hero
    • Gaston - Intellectual Powerhouse
    • Lumiere - Fiery Friend
    • Mrs. Potts - Enchanted Teapot
    • Be Our Guest

  • No word on when this stunning set will be available, but stay tuned!

More Disney Lorcana at D23:

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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