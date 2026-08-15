The Next "Disney Lorcana: Curator's Collection" Will Celebrate 35 Years of "Beauty and the Beast"
These sets will surely be in high demand once again.
After fans flipped for the last Disney Lorcana Curator's Collection, we now know the theme for the next one.
What's Happening:
- At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Ravensburger announced that the next Collector's Collection from Disney Lorcana would be themed to Beauty and the Beast.
- This special release arrives in time to celebrate the film's 35th anniversary.
- The collection features six cards, all of which take on a stained-glass-esque effect.
- Cards included are:
- Belle - Hidden Archer
- Beast - Tragic Hero
- Gaston - Intellectual Powerhouse
- Lumiere - Fiery Friend
- Mrs. Potts - Enchanted Teapot
- Be Our Guest
- No word on when this stunning set will be available, but stay tuned!
More Disney Lorcana at D23:
- Figment is coming to the game as Disney Lorcana returns to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- Disney Lorcana will introduce new Collector Booster packs with the debut of Into the Inkdark next year.
- Into the Inkdark will follow the next Disney Lorcana release: Hyperia City — which was previewed at the event.
- As for what comes after Into the Inkdark, it was revealed that Cosmic Quest will arrive in Q2 2027.
- A new Disney Lorcana book A Visual Guide Through the Magical Realm will catch Illumineers up on all the lore.
- Lastly, we learned that Pixie Hollow characters will be coming to Disney Lorcana during the game's fifth year.