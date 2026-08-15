The Next "Disney Lorcana: Curator's Collection" Will Celebrate 35 Years of "Beauty and the Beast"

These sets will surely be in high demand once again.

After fans flipped for the last Disney Lorcana Curator's Collection, we now know the theme for the next one.

What's Happening:

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Ravensburger announced that the next Collector's Collection from Disney Lorcana would be themed to Beauty and the Beast.

This special release arrives in time to celebrate the film's 35th anniversary.

The collection features six cards, all of which take on a stained-glass-esque effect.

Cards included are: Belle - Hidden Archer Beast - Tragic Hero Gaston - Intellectual Powerhouse Lumiere - Fiery Friend Mrs. Potts - Enchanted Teapot Be Our Guest



No word on when this stunning set will be available, but stay tuned!

More Disney Lorcana at D23: