Photos: Crush's Coaster Major Refurbishment Has Begun and Has the Construction Walls to Prove It

Crush's Coaster at Disney Adventure World has recently closed for a big refurbishment, and Laughing Place spotted the newly-added construction walls in place at the attraction during a visit to Disneyland Paris this week.

The attraction just closed on September 7, for what had previously been announced as its most extensive refurbishment ever.

The construction walls are painted blue, to evoke the sea, with painted portholes showing Nemo within.

This refurbishment will take nearly a year, with Crush's Coaster expected to reopen summer 2027.

The first phase of the work will focus on numerous systems essential to the attraction’s operation, including the complete replacement of several technical components such as certain control systems, sensors, communication equipment, and selected sections of track.

The second major phase of the project will focus on an extensive program of testing and technical validation, which is essential to ensuring that all systems are functioning properly before the attraction reopens to guests.

Though most of the attention is on updating the behind the scenes elements of the popular ride, which first opened in 2007, the show elements will be also cleaned, repainted and repaired.