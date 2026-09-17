Photos: First Look at Disneyland Paris' New Disney Wonders Shopping Experience

Disney Wonders will transform the shopping experience at Disney Village
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Disney Village at Disneyland Paris has been undergoing a lot of changes over the last couple of years, but the biggest change may be yet to come. A brand new shopping experience is coming to Disney Village that promises to be unlike anything we've seen before.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Wonders, a brand new boutique that has been under construction at Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, is officially set to open on September 22.
  • It promises to blend Disney storytelling and shopping together in a very special way.
  • The exterior facade blends a variety of different Disney franchises, including Peter Pan, Toy Story, and Star Wars.
  • Two central chandeliers will spotlight characters from throughout Disney animation.

  • The shopping experience will have different themed areas, not unlike a Disney Park.
  • One area will be specifically dedicated to mystery box products.
  • Even the purchase areas will have strong themes, with two different "Magic Moments," one tied to Tinker Bell and her Pixie Dust, and another featuring the Luxo Jr. Pixar lamp.
  • The store will also use an RFID scanning system at checkout

More Disneyland Paris News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey