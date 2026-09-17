Photos: First Look at Disneyland Paris' New Disney Wonders Shopping Experience
Disney Wonders will transform the shopping experience at Disney Village
Disney Village at Disneyland Paris has been undergoing a lot of changes over the last couple of years, but the biggest change may be yet to come. A brand new shopping experience is coming to Disney Village that promises to be unlike anything we've seen before.
What's Happening:
- Disney Wonders, a brand new boutique that has been under construction at Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, is officially set to open on September 22.
- It promises to blend Disney storytelling and shopping together in a very special way.
- The exterior facade blends a variety of different Disney franchises, including Peter Pan, Toy Story, and Star Wars.
- Two central chandeliers will spotlight characters from throughout Disney animation.
- The shopping experience will have different themed areas, not unlike a Disney Park.
- One area will be specifically dedicated to mystery box products.
- Even the purchase areas will have strong themes, with two different "Magic Moments," one tied to Tinker Bell and her Pixie Dust, and another featuring the Luxo Jr. Pixar lamp.
- The store will also use an RFID scanning system at checkout
More Disneyland Paris News:
- The Rainforest Cafe at Disney Village has announced its closure.
- Check out the latest images of the work being done on the Lion King attraction at Disneyland Paris.
- Construction walls recently went up on Crush's Coaster at Disney Adventure World.