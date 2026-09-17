Photos: First Look at Disneyland Paris' New Disney Wonders Shopping Experience

Disney Village at Disneyland Paris has been undergoing a lot of changes over the last couple of years, but the biggest change may be yet to come. A brand new shopping experience is coming to Disney Village that promises to be unlike anything we've seen before.

What's Happening:

Disney Wonders, a brand new boutique that has been under construction at Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, is officially set to open on September 22.

It promises to blend Disney storytelling and shopping together in a very special way.

The exterior facade blends a variety of different Disney franchises, including Peter Pan, Toy Story, and Star Wars.

Two central chandeliers will spotlight characters from throughout Disney animation.

The shopping experience will have different themed areas, not unlike a Disney Park.

One area will be specifically dedicated to mystery box products.

Even the purchase areas will have strong themes, with two different "Magic Moments," one tied to Tinker Bell and her Pixie Dust, and another featuring the Luxo Jr. Pixar lamp.

The store will also use an RFID scanning system at checkout

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