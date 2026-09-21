Olaf Meets Olaf as Josh Gad Visits Disney Adventure World's World of Frozen
Gad spent some time with DLP's impressive Olaf animatronic.
An epic Olaf meeting has occurred at Disneyland Paris' Disney Adventure World, as Josh Gad came face to snowy face with his Frozen alter ego.
What's Happening:
- The encounter was posted on Instagram, showing Gad chatting with the impressive Olaf animatronic that debuted with World of Frozen inside Disney Adventure World earlier this year.
- As Gad remarks to the character he himself voices, "That laugh... That laugh is so familiar."
- The amusing video also finds Gad catching Olaf humming "In Summer" from Frozen and pausing to tell him "I really need to teach you some new songs by the way. It's a good one. It just feels a little played out."
- Near the end of the video Gad also raves about a dessert food item whose name he's not sure about, jokingly telling viewers to ask for "the Josh Gad snowflake."
- The item in question is Everlasting Snowflake at the Nordic Crowns Tavern, which is a snowflake-shaped shortbread featuring a white chocolate cream and a fruit center.
- You can watch Laughing Place's own Benji pay a visit to World of Frozen during its Grand Opening in the video below.
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