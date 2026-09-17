Take a Look Inside Disney Village's Upcoming Casa Giulia at Disneyland Paris

The new dining location will open this year.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

The restaurants at Disney Village at Disneyland Paris have been in a period of flux over the last couple of years, but one of the more exciting new additions has to be the upcoming Casa Giulia

What's Happening:

  • Casa Giulia, the currently under-construction family Italian restaurant, is slated to open at Disney Village before the end of 2026.
  • While work is still being done, we now have our first look at the interior of the restaurant.

  • The dining room will have about 260 seats indoors, with another 120 seats on an outdoor terrace.
  • There will also be a Giulia Express with seating for 40. It will offer pizza by the slice as well as traditional Italian pastries and ice cream.
  • Casa Giulia is from Groupe Bertrand the same hospitality company behind Brasserie Rosalie.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey