Take a Look Inside Disney Village's Upcoming Casa Giulia at Disneyland Paris
The new dining location will open this year.
The restaurants at Disney Village at Disneyland Paris have been in a period of flux over the last couple of years, but one of the more exciting new additions has to be the upcoming Casa Giulia
What's Happening:
- Casa Giulia, the currently under-construction family Italian restaurant, is slated to open at Disney Village before the end of 2026.
- While work is still being done, we now have our first look at the interior of the restaurant.
- The dining room will have about 260 seats indoors, with another 120 seats on an outdoor terrace.
- There will also be a Giulia Express with seating for 40. It will offer pizza by the slice as well as traditional Italian pastries and ice cream.
- Casa Giulia is from Groupe Bertrand the same hospitality company behind Brasserie Rosalie.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Check out our recent photos of the Disney Wonders shopping experience coming to Disney Village.
- The Rainforest Cafe at Disney Village has announced its closure.
- Check out the latest images of the work being done on the Lion King attraction at Disneyland Paris.