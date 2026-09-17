Take a Look Inside Disney Village's Upcoming Casa Giulia at Disneyland Paris

The restaurants at Disney Village at Disneyland Paris have been in a period of flux over the last couple of years, but one of the more exciting new additions has to be the upcoming Casa Giulia

What's Happening:

Casa Giulia, the currently under-construction family Italian restaurant, is slated to open at Disney Village before the end of 2026.

While work is still being done, we now have our first look at the interior of the restaurant.

The dining room will have about 260 seats indoors, with another 120 seats on an outdoor terrace.

There will also be a Giulia Express with seating for 40. It will offer pizza by the slice as well as traditional Italian pastries and ice cream.

Casa Giulia is from Groupe Bertrand the same hospitality company behind Brasserie Rosalie.

More Disneyland Paris News: