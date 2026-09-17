Disney Village Planning New Christmas Magic this Season

All new Christmas decorations are coming to the Disneyland Paris shopping and dining area.

There's nothing quite like a theme park at Christmas, and Disneyland Paris is certainly no exception. Shopping is, of course, a big part of what makes the Christmas season, and Disney Village is promising a brand-new experience with the holidays this year.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris has revealed new plans for the holiday season at Disney Village.

Walt Disney Imagineering in Paris has developed brand new decorations that will begin to arrive in mid-November.

Brand new Christmas trees will be on display, as will giant decorative snowflakes inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters.

The concept art above was released, which shows snowflakes that include Olaf from Frozen, Remy from Ratatouille, and the Star Wars Rebel Alliance logo.

Brand new photo spots will be available.

Sports Bar & Lounge will receive its own festive decorations, including wreaths and garlands.

Guests ordering Coca-Cola products at Sports Bar and Lounge will also have access to a special limited edition Christmas coaster (subject to availability)

Select Disney Village Cast Members will also have an exclusive postcard to hand out to guests (subject to availability).

More Disney Village News:

We have the first look inside the upcoming Casa Giulia restaurant.

Check out our recent photos of the Disney Wonders shopping experience coming to Disney Village.

The Rainforest Cafe at Disney Village has announced its closure.