Disney Village Planning New Christmas Magic this Season

All new Christmas decorations are coming to the Disneyland Paris shopping and dining area.
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There's nothing quite like a theme park at Christmas, and Disneyland Paris is certainly no exception. Shopping is, of course, a big part of what makes the Christmas season, and Disney Village is promising a brand-new experience with the holidays this year.

What's Happening:

  • Disneyland Paris has revealed new plans for the holiday season at Disney Village.
  • Walt Disney Imagineering in Paris has developed brand new decorations that will begin to arrive in mid-November.
  • Brand new Christmas trees will be on display, as will giant decorative snowflakes inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters.
  • The concept art above was released, which shows snowflakes that include Olaf from Frozen, Remy from Ratatouille, and the Star Wars Rebel Alliance logo.
  • Brand new photo spots will be available.
  • Sports Bar & Lounge will receive its own festive decorations, including wreaths and garlands.
  • Guests ordering Coca-Cola products at Sports Bar and Lounge will also have access to a special limited edition Christmas coaster (subject to availability)
  • Select Disney Village Cast Members will also have an exclusive postcard to hand out to guests (subject to availability).

More Disney Village News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey