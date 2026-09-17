Disney Village Planning New Christmas Magic this Season
All new Christmas decorations are coming to the Disneyland Paris shopping and dining area.
There's nothing quite like a theme park at Christmas, and Disneyland Paris is certainly no exception. Shopping is, of course, a big part of what makes the Christmas season, and Disney Village is promising a brand-new experience with the holidays this year.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has revealed new plans for the holiday season at Disney Village.
- Walt Disney Imagineering in Paris has developed brand new decorations that will begin to arrive in mid-November.
- Brand new Christmas trees will be on display, as will giant decorative snowflakes inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters.
- The concept art above was released, which shows snowflakes that include Olaf from Frozen, Remy from Ratatouille, and the Star Wars Rebel Alliance logo.
- Brand new photo spots will be available.
- Sports Bar & Lounge will receive its own festive decorations, including wreaths and garlands.
- Guests ordering Coca-Cola products at Sports Bar and Lounge will also have access to a special limited edition Christmas coaster (subject to availability)
- Select Disney Village Cast Members will also have an exclusive postcard to hand out to guests (subject to availability).
More Disney Village News:
- We have the first look inside the upcoming Casa Giulia restaurant.
- Check out our recent photos of the Disney Wonders shopping experience coming to Disney Village.
- The Rainforest Cafe at Disney Village has announced its closure.
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