"The Amazing Spider-Man: Symbie" Puts a Bigger Comic Spotlight on the "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" Character
Learn the origins of cute!
The world's most adorable symbiote is getting a spotlight story in the new one-shot, The Amazing Spider-Man: Symbie.
What's Happening:
- Created for the Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends animated series, Symbie has also been popping up in Marvel Comics already, but will get his biggest spotlight yet in the new one-shot, The Amazing Spider-Man: Symbie #1.
- The story, from writer Joe Kelly and artist David Baldeón, will reveal the origins of this notably cute and mischievous variation on a symbiote.
- Per the longline, "Spidey met the weird little monster in space but had no idea of the little glob’s history. Take a journey back to the very beginning of the Klyntar race that led to Venom and Carnage and see the journey Symbie has made. It may surprise you!"
- Kelly brought Symbie into comics for the first time in Amazing Spider-Man #11, which was drawn by Pepe Larraz.
- Symbie's other comic book appearances include Spidey and his Amazing Friends #1 CGD 2026, and Symbie Infinity Comic and Marvel Mutts Infinity Comic, and he will be seen next in the Spidey and his Amazing Friends #1 Halloween Trick-or-Read 2026 comic in October, which is aimed at younger fans.
- There are variant covers for the one-shot by David Baldeón and Pere Pérez, while the issue also features a backup tale by writer/artist Jacob Chabot.
- The Amazing Spider-Man: Symbie #1 will be available on December 9.
What They're Saying:
- Joe Kelly: “From the moment I saw the Symbie design from the Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends show team, I was giddy - both because he's adorable and also oddly... sinister. There's something intriguing about a symbiote in the Marvel Universe that runs around without a host... it's weird and unnerving, right? Even when it's adorable, maybe moreso because it's adorable. That is a fun character - layered and built to subvert expectations. Much like Symbie himself, this book is funny, layered, surprisingly dark, and flat out weird. It's a blast."
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