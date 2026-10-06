From "Camp Half-Blood" to "Artemis Fowl": Everything from Disney Books at New York Comic Con 2026

Even "The Golden Girls" are getting in on the action!

It's going to be an exciting weekend in Manhattan for New York Comic Con 2026, and today Disney Books provided us with a breakdown of everything they've got going on in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from Thursday through Sunday.

What's happening:

Disney Books has revealed its schedule for New York Comic Con 2026, across the following dates and times: Thursday, October 8 11:00 – 12:00 PM at Hyperion Books Booth #3239: Bill Schweigart Signing (author of Dirty 20) 2:00 – 3:00 PM at Hyperion Books Booth #3239: Brandon T. Snider Signing (author of Black Panther: Battle for Wakanda and Guardians of the Galaxy: Gamora's Galactic Showdown) 3:30 – 4:30 PM at Hyperion Books Booth #3239: Anika Noni Rose Signing (author of A Princess Is a Princess and Tiana's Perfect Plan) 5:30 – 6:15 PM in Room 1B02: The Art of Imagining: A Conversation with Disney Legend, Imagineer Joe Rohde (author of Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible) 6:15 – 7:00 PM at Hall 1A Table #44: Joe Rohde Book Signing



Friday, October 9 11:00 – 11:45 AM in North-Room 406.3: Lucasfilm Publishing - Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away... 1:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Hyperion Books Booth #3239: Sasha E. Sloan Signing (author of The Ruins Beneath Us) 12:00 – 1:00 PM at Hall 1A Table #40: Post Panel Book Signing with Ahmed Best (writer of Star Wars: Jar Jar #1), Kiersten White (author of Star Wars: Hiding from the Dark), Chris Kempshall (author of Star Wars: Star Pilots), Will Sliney (illustrator of Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren), and Kristin Baver (author of The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte) 12:15 – 1:00 PM in C103: WEBTOON Entertainment : That Time Deadpool Fell Into a WEBTOON Panel 2:00 – 3:00 PM at Hyperion Books Booth #3239: Rebecca Mahoney Signing (author of Thrall)



Saturday, October 10 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Hyperion Books Booth #3239: Zoraida Córdova (author of Kiss the Girl) & Jesse Q. Sutanto Signing (author of Worth Fighting For) 2:00 – 3:00 PM at Hyperion Books Booth #3239: S.A. Cosby (author of Truth to Power: A Luke Cage Novel) & Alex Segura Signing (author of Enemy of My Enemy: A Daredevil Crime Novel) 5:15 PM in Room 1B02: Random House Children's Books - Writing in Someone Else's Universe



Sunday, October 11 11:00 AM at Community Stage: Random House Children's Books - Disney Fandom Feud : Author vs Fans 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Hyperion Books Booth #3239: Nick Eliopulos (author of Spider-Man: Tales of a Web-Slinger - Sandwiched!) & Ethan M. Aldridge Signing (author of Roll for Danger: The Monster's Maze) 12:30 PM in Room 405: Random House Children's Books SPOTLIGHT: Welcome Back to Camp Half-Blood 1:45 PM in Room 1C03-04: Mad Cave Studios - A New Galaxy of Star Wars Comics from Lucasfilm Publishing and Mad Cave Studios 2:00 – 2:45 PM in Room 1B02: 25 Years of Artemis Fowl 3:00 – 4:00 PM at Hall 1A Table #44: Eoin Colfer Signing (author of Artemis Fowl) 3:30 – 4:30 PM at Hyperion Books Booth #3239: Rachel Ekstrom Courage Signing (author of Who Ate the Last Slice of Cheesecake: Golden Girls Solve-Along Mysteries)



As a reminder, Disney fans in Manhattan for New York Comic Con this weekend should stop by Daily Provisions on W. 33rd St. to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh with books, drinks, treats, and merchandise.

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