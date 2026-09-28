NYCC: Heroes & Villains Shares Event Exclusive Marvel Band Tees

Only one shirt will be available each day of the event.

If you love concert tees and Marvel, a new collection of shirts from Heroes & Villains is coming to New York Comic-Con that you won’t wanna miss.

What’s Happening:

It’s almost time to nerd out at New York City’s Javits Center as New York Comic-Con returns from October 8th through 11th.

While Marvel comics is always one of the hot topics of any NYCC, popular fandom fashion brand Heroes & Villains is bringing some of Marvel’s biggest names to the main stage.

In an exclusive setlist of shirts revealed on Instagram, Fantastic 4, X-Men, Doctor Doom, and Avengers are going on a world tour in new concert tee-themed shirts.

The fun combination designs will each be available for only one day of the event. This includes: 10/8: Fantastic Four 10/9: X-Men 10/10: Doctor Doom 10/11: Avengers

They will also only be available while supplies last.

If you are looking to pick up one of these designs, make sure you head to booth #2453 to pick them up.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for any exciting news coming out of NYCC!

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