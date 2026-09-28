NYCC: Heroes & Villains Shares Event Exclusive Marvel Band Tees

Only one shirt will be available each day of the event.
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If you love concert tees and Marvel, a new collection of shirts from Heroes & Villains is coming to New York Comic-Con that you won’t wanna miss. 

What’s Happening:

  • It’s almost time to nerd out at New York City’s Javits Center as New York Comic-Con returns from October 8th through 11th. 
  • While Marvel comics is always one of the hot topics of any NYCC, popular fandom fashion brand Heroes & Villains is bringing some of Marvel’s biggest names to the main stage. 
  • In an exclusive setlist of shirts revealed on Instagram, Fantastic 4, X-Men, Doctor Doom, and Avengers are going on a world tour in new concert tee-themed shirts. 
  • The fun combination designs will each be available for only one day of the event. This includes:
    • 10/8: Fantastic Four
    • 10/9: X-Men
    • 10/10: Doctor Doom
    • 10/11: Avengers
  • They will also only be available while supplies last. 
  • If you are looking to pick up one of these designs, make sure you head to booth #2453 to pick them up. 

  • Stay tuned to Laughing Place for any exciting news coming out of NYCC!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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