Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Already Planning a Re-Release
It's never too early...
Hot on the heels of Avengers: Endgame Encore topping the box office, somebody has apparently decided that you don't need to wait for a movie to actually leave theaters before it gets a re-release. Such is the case for the record-shattering Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is looking to pile on its box office receipts with a new release that will include added footage.
What's Happening:
- Despite the fact that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still in theaters, the highest-grossing domestic box office movie of all time is planning a re-release, according to Deadline.
- Similar to the extra scenes added to Avengers: Endgame Encore, the draw for this re-release would be additional footage. One scene that is specifically called out is the appearance of Rosario Dawson.
- Dawson played nurse Claire Temple throughout the Netflix/Marvel series, including Daredevil, Luke Cage, and The Defenders.
- The Ahsoka actress revealed, following BND's debut, that she filmed a scene for the movie, but it was cut from the original release.
- The implication from the story is that more new material will be included, but exactly what it might be isn't mentioned.
- The news comes after Avengers: Endgame Encore won the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing theatrical re-release of all time.
- Exactly when this re-release might happen but it doesn't appear to be expected in the short term, as it will likely wait for a slower period at the box office.
More Marvel News:
- The Avengers have assembled to ask you to silence your cell phone.
- Check out the recent premiere of Avengers: Endgame Encore at the El Capitan Theater.
- Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has signed a new deal with 20th Television.