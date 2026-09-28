Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Already Planning a Re-Release

Hot on the heels of Avengers: Endgame Encore topping the box office, somebody has apparently decided that you don't need to wait for a movie to actually leave theaters before it gets a re-release. Such is the case for the record-shattering Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is looking to pile on its box office receipts with a new release that will include added footage.

What's Happening:

Despite the fact that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still in theaters, the highest-grossing domestic box office movie of all time is planning a re-release, according to Deadline.

Similar to the extra scenes added to Avengers: Endgame Encore, the draw for this re-release would be additional footage. One scene that is specifically called out is the appearance of Rosario Dawson.

Dawson played nurse Claire Temple throughout the Netflix/Marvel series, including Daredevil, Luke Cage, and The Defenders.

The Ahsoka actress revealed, following BND's debut, that she filmed a scene for the movie, but it was cut from the original release.

The implication from the story is that more new material will be included, but exactly what it might be isn't mentioned.

The news comes after Avengers: Endgame Encore won the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing theatrical re-release of all time.

Exactly when this re-release might happen but it doesn't appear to be expected in the short term, as it will likely wait for a slower period at the box office.

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