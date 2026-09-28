Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Already Planning a Re-Release

It's never too early...

Hot on the heels of Avengers: Endgame Encore topping the box office, somebody has apparently decided that you don't need to wait for a movie to actually leave theaters before it gets a re-release. Such is the case for the record-shattering Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is looking to pile on its box office receipts with a new release that will include added footage.

What's Happening:

  • Despite the fact that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still in theaters, the highest-grossing domestic box office movie of all time is planning a re-release, according to Deadline.
  • Similar to the extra scenes added to Avengers: Endgame Encore, the draw for this re-release would be additional footage. One scene that is specifically called out is the appearance of Rosario Dawson.
  • Dawson played nurse Claire Temple throughout the Netflix/Marvel series, including Daredevil, Luke Cage, and The Defenders.
  • The Ahsoka actress revealed, following BND's debut, that she filmed a scene for the movie, but it was cut from the original release.
  • The implication from the story is that more new material will be included, but exactly what it might be isn't mentioned.
  • The news comes after Avengers: Endgame Encore won the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing theatrical re-release of all time.
  • Exactly when this re-release might happen but it doesn't appear to be expected in the short term, as it will likely wait for a slower period at the box office.

More Marvel News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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