"Deadpool & Wolverine" Director Shawn Levy Signs New TV Production Deal with Disney's 20th Television

“Years before I directed movies, I started my career directing and producing television episodes for Disney Channel, and I’ve always felt a

spirit in Disney and their storytelling ethos. Having worked with Dana Walden over the years when we were both at FOX, I know her to be a formidable, smart and authentic person, not to mention a force of nature as an executive. Coupled with the amazing Debra OConnell, Disney Television has such an exciting era ahead, and I’m enthusiastic and inspired to produce the next wave of 21 Laps television series with the entire Disney team. I know from experience the passionate creative DNA of this place, and it honestly just feels like home.