"Deadpool & Wolverine" Director Shawn Levy Signs New TV Production Deal with Disney's 20th Television
The "Stranger Things" executive producer and director moves his TV deal to Disney after years with Netflix.
In the midst of making several big movies for Disney, Shawn Levy has now been lured over to the company's TV side as well, signing a new deal with 20th Television.
What's Happening:
- Shawn Levy and his production company, 21 Laps Entertainment, have signed a new overall, multi-year deal with Disney's 20th Television.
- The new deal will begin a year from now, in October 2027, after Levy's current deal with Netflix expires.
- The Wrap says there was competition between Netflix (where Levy's had his TV deal for many years) and Disney, with Disney ultimately winning out.
- The new overall deal will find Levy developing and producing projects across Disney's various TV and streaming platforms and brands.
- The Wrap notes that Levy's ongoing relationship with Disney on the feature side may have played a role in his decision to move there on the TV side as well.
- In recent years, Levy directed 20th Century Studios' Free Guy and Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine for Disney, with Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Starfighter coming next year. After that, he'll re-team with his Starfighter star, Ryan Gosling, for another Marvel project, 2027's Ghost Rider.
- Prior to Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox, Levy directed all three entries in the Night at the Museum trilogy for that studio, and was an Executive Producer on the first Disney-produced addition to that franchise, the Disney+ animated movie, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.
- Though primarily known as a film director, Levy's television work most notably includes his significant role as an Executive Producer and frequent director on all five seasons of Stranger Things.
- Despite his new Disney deal, Levy will remain involved in any upcoming Stranger Things projects at Netflix as an Executive Producer.
- Levy was a frequent TV director early in his career, including for Nickelodeon series like The Secret World of Alex Mack and The Journey of Allen Strange and then at Disney Channel, where he directed episodes of shows like The Famous Jett Jackson, So Weird, and In a Heartbeat.
- Levy and 21 Laps' credits on the TV producer side include Netflix's Shadow and Bone, Lost Ollie, and Stranger Things: Tales from '85.
What They're Saying:
- Shawn Levy: “Years before I directed movies, I started my career directing and producing television episodes for Disney Channel, and I’ve always felt a kindred spirit in Disney and their storytelling ethos. Having worked with Dana Walden over the years when we were both at FOX, I know her to be a formidable, smart and authentic person, not to mention a force of nature as an executive. Coupled with the amazing Debra OConnell, Disney Television has such an exciting era ahead, and I’m enthusiastic and inspired to produce the next wave of 21 Laps television series with the entire Disney team. I know from experience the passionate creative DNA of this place, and it honestly just feels like home. I will forever cherish the incredible ride 21 Laps has had with Netflix. I am deeply grateful to Ted, Bela, Jinny and the many talented Netflix execs with whom we have worked over the years and, of course, look forward to continuing our collaboration on the Stranger Things universe from the Duffer Brothers. As 21 Laps fortuitously heads into its 21st year, I remain gratified by all the stories we’ve gotten to tell and as hungry as ever for the ones we haven’t yet told.”
- Dana Walden (president and chief creative officer of The Walt Disney Company): “Shawn has a rare ability to tell stories that are wildly entertaining and deeply human, something he’s brought to Disney across two decades. He moves effortlessly across genres and franchises with a remarkable sense of what captures audiences and inspires passionate fandom. He’s an incredible storyteller and a true creative partner of the highest caliber, and we are thrilled to be building this next chapter together.”
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