Prep for "VisionQuest" with a Look Back at Vision's Journey So Far

Paul Bettany and the show's producers discuss the ever-evolving Avenger and where he goes after "WandaVision."

With the Disney+ series VisionQuest nearly here, Marvel has released a new video spotlight on the story so far for the Avengers' favorite synthezoid.

What's Happening:

A new video from Marvel is looking back at the Vision's journey onscreen to date and the unusual path Paul Bettany has taken playing the character.

In the video, Bettany laughs "I don't know quite how it happened" as he recalls first being hired to play the voice of JARVIS in Iron Man and how it eventually would lead to his onscreen role as Vision.

Executive Producer Brad Winderbaum discusses Vision's interesting role as a synthetic man who is "pretty empathetic from the start," noting Vision was, "In a way, the deepest member of the Avengers."

Showrunner Terry Matalas also notes Vision's status as an outsider initially, but says that when it came to his relationship with Wanda Maximoff, "What made him the most human is when he fell in love."

VisionQuest continues the character's path following the events of the acclaimed WandaVision and Bettany explains how much he loved making that prior series and how it's odd, reality bending nature "gave us a very specific lane to swim in that nobody else had," which has continued with VisionQuest.

But wait, there's more, as Marvel also released a second video today focused just on Bettany.

While some of the same footage is included as in the earlier piece, there are some new quotes from Bettany as well as he discusses the different energy of VisionQuest and how Vision is ever evolving as a character.

VisionQuest also stars James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, with Emily Hampshire and James D’Arcy.

The series debuts October 14 on Disney+.