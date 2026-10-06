Disney Publishing Celebrates 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh With New York City Coffee Shop Takeover
Daily Provisions Manhattan West will transform into the Hundred Acre Wood with themed décor, honey-inspired treats and sweet surprises from October 9-11.
A little bit of the Hundred Acre Wood is coming to New York City as Disney Publishing celebrates a century of Winnie the Pooh with a special three-day coffee shop takeover.
What’s Happening:
- From October 9 through 11, 2026, Daily Provisions Manhattan West will be transformed into a Winnie the Pooh experience celebrating 100 years of the beloved character and his friends. Located just steps from the Javits Center, the temporary takeover will coincide with New York Comic Con 2026, giving fans attending the convention an additional way to celebrate the milestone.
- Disney Publishing will bring the Hundred Acre Wood to the Manhattan café with immersive décor, honey-inspired treats and themed offerings. Visitors can also expect a few sweet surprises throughout the experience.
- The takeover is designed to welcome Winnie the Pooh fans, book lovers and New York Comic Con attendees while celebrating the enduring themes at the heart of the stories, including friendship, kindness and adventure.
- Guests visiting the area during New York Comic Con can follow the scent of honey off West 33rd Street and step into an environment inspired by Pooh and his friends.
- The celebration will take place at Daily Provisions Manhattan West, located at 440 West 33rd Street, Suite 90, New York, NY 10001. The café's proximity to the Javits Center makes it a convenient stop for New York Comic Con attendees looking to experience the Winnie the Pooh festivities between convention activities.
- The 100th anniversary celebration of Winnie the Pooh honors the stories that have introduced generations of readers to the Hundred Acre Wood and its unforgettable residents.
- For three days only, Disney Publishing will turn Daily Provisions Manhattan West into a destination inspired by that world, combining themed surroundings and seasonal treats with the energy of New York Comic Con.
More NYCC 2026 News:
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- Jazwares and Disney Consumer Products Invite NYCC Fans to Break the Guinness World Record for Largest Spider-Man Gathering
- The Largest Gathering Ever of People in Spider-Man Costumes is Being Attempted at NYCC
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