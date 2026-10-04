Exclusive Marvel Tees to be Offered as Freebies from Heroes & Villains During New York Comic Con
There is a limited supply, so get there early!
Fans visiting New York Comic Con will need to head to the Heroes & Villains booth during the event to get their hands on some exclusive freebies each day.
What's Happening:
- New York Comic Con (NYCC) is on approach, and one of the booths that fans can visit features the gear and apparel brand, Heroes & Villains.
- Recently, the brand has taken to social media and revealed that the first 50 fans in line for purchase each day can take home a free, NYCC exclusive tee.
- Each day will offer up a different tee for those first 50 fans in line.
- 10/8: Avengers: Doomsday Looming Threat
- 10/9: Avengers: Doomsday Heroes Assemble
- 10/10: Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom
- 10/11: Avengers: Doomsday Battle Royal
- New York Comic Con is set to return on October 8 through 11 in New York, and is the place where fandom comes to life, showcasing some of the biggest moments in pop culture with major reveals and exclusive merch.
- Heroes & Villians can be found at Booth #2453, and the t-shirts will only be available while supplies last.
The Brand:
- Heroes & Villains is a brand that offers up a timeless and authentic approach to wearable lifestyle gear, geared towards fans and collectors.
- They have featured officially licensed merchandise from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Dungeons & Dragons, and more, working with some of the most celebrated storytellers in modern history.
- The brand stays true to the fandoms, and all of the work that Heroes & Villains does is to serve the fans and the audience.
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