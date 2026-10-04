Exclusive Marvel Tees to be Offered as Freebies from Heroes & Villains During New York Comic Con

There is a limited supply, so get there early!
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Fans visiting New York Comic Con will need to head to the Heroes & Villains booth during the event to get their hands on some exclusive freebies each day.

What's Happening:

  • New York Comic Con (NYCC) is on approach, and one of the booths that fans can visit features the gear and apparel brand, Heroes & Villains.
  • Recently, the brand has taken to social media and revealed that the first 50 fans in line for purchase each day can take home a free, NYCC exclusive tee.
  • Each day will offer up a different tee for those first 50 fans in line.
    • 10/8: Avengers: Doomsday Looming Threat⁠
    • 10/9: Avengers: Doomsday Heroes Assemble ⁠
    • 10/10: Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom ⁠
    • 10/11: Avengers: Doomsday Battle Royal⁠

  • New York Comic Con is set to return on October 8 through 11 in New York, and is the place where fandom comes to life, showcasing some of the biggest moments in pop culture with major reveals and exclusive merch.
  • Heroes & Villians can be found at Booth #2453, and the t-shirts will only be available while supplies last.

The Brand:

  • Heroes & Villains is a brand that offers up a timeless and authentic approach to wearable lifestyle gear, geared towards fans and collectors.
  • They have featured officially licensed merchandise from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Dungeons & Dragons, and more, working with some of the most celebrated storytellers in modern history.
  • The brand stays true to the fandoms, and all of the work that Heroes & Villains does is to serve the fans and the audience.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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