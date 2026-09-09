The Largest Gathering Ever of People in Spider-Man Costumes is Being Attempted at NYCC

Jeremy Padawer, President of Jazwares: “Spider-Man has always been about the power of everyday people stepping up to do something extraordinary. It’s why I’m thrilled to host this moment and lead the fan community in making pop-culture history live at NYCC. As an official costume partner for

, this is our way of bringing that spirit to life for fans in a way only Jazwares can do. We’re inviting Spider-Man fans to show up, suit up, and help us make history.”