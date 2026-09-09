The Largest Gathering Ever of People in Spider-Man Costumes is Being Attempted at NYCC
Jazwares and Disney Consumer Products want to break the Guinness World Record for Spideys.
Anyone can wear the mask, and at New York Comic Con, there will be perhaps the biggest real life Spider-Man costume gathering ever, with an attempt to beat a Guinness World Record underway.
What's Happening:
- Jazwares and Disney Consumer Products have announced they are attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man (yes, this is one of the many, many records Guinness keeps track of).
- The quest to break the record will be made during New York Comic Con next month, so those looking to participate must have a badge for NYCC that at least grants them access on Thursday, October 8.
- On that Thursday, at the Javits Center, hundreds of Spider-Man... Spider-Mans? Spider-Men? Anyway, a whole bunch of Spideys will gather at 8:00pm at the NYCC Main Stage, joined by an official Guinness World Records adjudicator on-site to verify the results. The current record that is being eyed to beat for a Spider-Man gathering is 685.
- Though plenty will no doubt come wearing their own suits, Jazwares will also be providing complimentary Spider-Man costumes for both adults and kids who need them to join the gathering while supplies last, along with a commemorative enamel pins for those participating in the record attempt.
- Those wishing to join can register ahead of time at this link. You will then be able to retrieve your costume beginning at 1:00pm ET on October 8 in the Javits Center Inner Roadway at the Jazwares fan zone booth.
- Fans can begin lining up at at 6:30 PM in the Main Stage Queue Hall for the onstage event that night.
- To meet the official Guinness World Records guidelines, the costumes worn must represent a complete classic Spider-Man look, including the signature red mask, boots, and red-and-blue suit with web detailing and spider emblem.
- Alternate suits from officially recognized comics or films are welcome, but all participants must be dressed as Spider-Man and other characters from the Spider-Man universe will not be counted toward the record.
What They're Saying:
- Jeremy Padawer, President of Jazwares: “Spider-Man has always been about the power of everyday people stepping up to do something extraordinary. It’s why I’m thrilled to host this moment and lead the fan community in making pop-culture history live at NYCC. As an official costume partner for Marvel, this is our way of bringing that spirit to life for fans in a way only Jazwares can do. We’re inviting Spider-Man fans to show up, suit up, and help us make history.”
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