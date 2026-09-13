Jazwares and Disney Consumer Products Invite NYCC Fans to Break the Guinness World Record for Largest Spider-Man Gathering

The current record of 685 costumed fans is the target when a Guinness World Records adjudicator takes the NYCC Main Stage on October 8th

New York Comic Con is about to get a lot more red and blue with Jazwares and Disney Consumer Products hosting an official Guinness World Records attempt at the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man. The current record stands at 685 participants.

What's Happening

Jazwares and Disney Consumer Products will host an official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man on Thursday, October 8th, at New York Comic Con.

The record to beat is 685 participants, and a Guinness World Records adjudicator will be on-site at the NYCC Main Stage to verify the results.

Jazwares will hand out complimentary Spider-Man costumes in adult and kids' sizes (limit one per person, while supplies last), plus a commemorative enamel pin for participants.

Participation is open to NYCC attendees with a valid Thursday or 4-Day badge, and fans can register now through the Guinness World Records website.

The official attempt is scheduled for around 8:00 PM ET.

The record attempt arrives on the heels of Spider-Man's latest big-screen chapter and is being framed as a celebration of the character's cross-generational, global appeal. Fans of all ages will gather in one place under the same iconic suit, turning NYCC's Main Stage into what Jazwares hopes will be the largest real-world gathering of costumed Spider-Man fans ever assembled.

What They’re Saying

Jeremy Padawer, President of Jazwares: "Spider-Man has always been about the power of everyday people stepping up to do something extraordinary. It's why I'm thrilled to host this moment and lead the fan community in making pop-culture history live at NYCC. As an official costume partner for Marvel, this is our way of bringing that spirit to life for fans in a way only Jazwares can do. We're inviting Spider-Man fans to show up, suit up, and help us make history."

What Fans Need to Know

Who can participate: NYCC attendees with a valid Thursday or 4-Day badge. Register in advance at the Guinness World Records event page.

NYCC attendees with a valid Thursday or 4-Day badge. Register in advance at the Guinness World Records event page. Free costumes: Starting at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 8th, registered fans can pick up a complimentary Spider-Man costume at the Jazwares fan zone booth in the Javits Center Inner Roadway. Costumes are available in a range of adult and kids' sizes, limit one per person, while supplies last.

Starting at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 8th, registered fans can pick up a complimentary Spider-Man costume at the Jazwares fan zone booth in the Javits Center Inner Roadway. Costumes are available in a range of adult and kids' sizes, limit one per person, while supplies last. Bring your own suit: Fans can wear their own Spider-Man costume as long as it meets Guinness World Records guidelines. That means a complete classic Spider-Man look with the signature red mask, boots, and red-and-blue suit with web detailing and spider emblem. Alternate suits from officially recognized comics or films are welcome.

Fans can wear their own Spider-Man costume as long as it meets Guinness World Records guidelines. That means a complete classic Spider-Man look with the signature red mask, boots, and red-and-blue suit with web detailing and spider emblem. Alternate suits from officially recognized comics or films are welcome. Spider-Man only: Other characters from the Spider-Man universe won't count toward the record.

Other characters from the Spider-Man universe won't count toward the record. Line up at 6:30 PM ET: Once suited up, participants should head to the Main Stage Queue Hall to line up for the attempt.

Once suited up, participants should head to the Main Stage Queue Hall to line up for the attempt. The record attempt: Around 8:00 PM ET at the NYCC Main Stage, with a Guinness World Records adjudicator on hand to make it official.

Around 8:00 PM ET at the NYCC Main Stage, with a Guinness World Records adjudicator on hand to make it official. Commemorative pin: Everyone participating in the record attempt receives a commemorative enamel pin.

New York Comic Con 2026 runs October 8th–11th at the Javits Center in New York City. For more on the Spider-Man record attempt and Jazwares' other NYCC plans, visit jazwares.com.