Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin Unite with "Whalefall" Director and Author for New York Comic Con Panel

Just when you thought it was safe to go to a convention...

Back in August, Laughing Place reported that Whalefall-- the new survival thriller film from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios-- would have a presence at New York Comic Con 2026. And today we learned more details about this panel presentation, which will take place this Friday at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

What's happening:

A live panel presentation in promotion of 20th Century Studios' new film Whalefall will take place on stage at New York Comic Con 2026 this Friday, October 9 at 3:30 PM on the North Level 5 Empire Stage.

at on the North Level 5 Empire Stage. Panelists will include Whalefall star Austin Abrams (Resident Evil), costar Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), director Brian Duffield (No One Will Save You), and author of the original novel Daniel Kraus (The Living Dead).

Whalefall will be released into theaters on Friday, October 16.

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