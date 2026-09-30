Josh Brolin Has Some Life Lessons for Austin Abrams in New "Whalefall" Clip

The whale watching quiet before the being swallowed by a whale storm.
by |
Tags: , ,

A new clip from 20th Century Studios' Whalefall has been released, giving a look at some of the non-"guy is trapped inside a whale" material from the upcoming movie in which a guy is trapped inside a whale.

What's Happening:

  • A new clip from Whalefall has been released, via Fandango, focused on the father-son dynamic that is a crucial part of the film.
  • Whalefall's attention-getting premise finds diver Jay Gardiner (Resident Evil breakout star Austin Abrams) being swallowed alive by a massive sperm whale.
  • The film intercuts between Jay trying to survive and escape, with dwindling oxygen, while recalling the lessons imparted to him by his late father, Mitt (Josh Brolin).
  • In the new clip, we see Mitt and Jay leading a whale watching expedition, during which Mitt is giving their customers quite a bumpy ride.
  • Jay suggesting Mitt perhaps slow down a bit leads to his father giving Jay some facts about sperm whales that he pointedly ties to his perception of Jay.

  • Whalefall also stars Elizabeth Shue (Back to the Future Part II), John Ortiz (Fast & Furious), Jane Levy (Evil Dead), and Emily Rudd (One Piece).
  • The film is directed by Brian Duffield (No One Will Save You), who cowrote the screenplay with author Daniel Kraus, who penned the original novel the film is based on.
  • The 20th Century Studios release opens exclusively in theaters on October 16.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman