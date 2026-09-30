Josh Brolin Has Some Life Lessons for Austin Abrams in New "Whalefall" Clip

The whale watching quiet before the being swallowed by a whale storm.

A new clip from 20th Century Studios' Whalefall has been released, giving a look at some of the non-"guy is trapped inside a whale" material from the upcoming movie in which a guy is trapped inside a whale.

What's Happening:

A new clip from Whalefall has been released, via Fandango, focused on the father-son dynamic that is a crucial part of the film.

Whalefall's attention-getting premise finds diver Jay Gardiner (Resident Evil breakout star Austin Abrams) being swallowed alive by a massive sperm whale.

The film intercuts between Jay trying to survive and escape, with dwindling oxygen, while recalling the lessons imparted to him by his late father, Mitt (Josh Brolin).

In the new clip, we see Mitt and Jay leading a whale watching expedition, during which Mitt is giving their customers quite a bumpy ride.

Jay suggesting Mitt perhaps slow down a bit leads to his father giving Jay some facts about sperm whales that he pointedly ties to his perception of Jay.

Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin star in this exclusive clip from #Whalefall which hits theaters October 16. Tickets are on sale now at Fandango!



Reserve your seats today - https://t.co/7ZnF7ZiuaY pic.twitter.com/EzaBdGaZpL — Fandango (@Fandango) September 30, 2026

Whalefall also stars Elizabeth Shue (Back to the Future Part II), John Ortiz (Fast & Furious), Jane Levy (Evil Dead), and Emily Rudd (One Piece).

The film is directed by Brian Duffield (No One Will Save You), who cowrote the screenplay with author Daniel Kraus, who penned the original novel the film is based on.

The 20th Century Studios release opens exclusively in theaters on October 16.