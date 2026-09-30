20th Century Studios Acquires Horror Project "Every House Is Haunted" Based on “The House on Ashley Avenue" Short Story
The Sam Raimi-produced film was previously in development with Netflix.
Disney's 20th Century Studios is taking over the upcoming horror film Every House is Haunted, after Netflix sold them the project.
What's Happening:
- Every House is Haunted has a new home, with 20th Century Studios purchasing the project from Netflix, who had been previously developing it, per Deadline.
- The film will be based on the 2012 Ian Rogers' short story "The House on Ashley Avenue," while taking its title from the short story collection by Rogers that it originated within.
- All of the previously attached talent remains with the new version, including the script by Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman and the directing duo ofAdam Schindler and Brian Netto, who made the 2024 Netflix film Don't Move.
- On the heels of their hit Send Help for 20th Century Studios, Sam Raimi is producing with Zainab Azizi for Raimi Productions.
- Also producing are Roy Lee (Weapons) and Andrew Childs (The Long Walk) for Vertigo Entertainment, while Ian Rogers and Starlight Media are executive producing.
- It's been a long road getting this project to the screen, with director Corin Hardy first attached to the film five years ago.
- Going even further back, Lee was going to produce a TV version of the story for Universal in 2012 that never came to fruition.
- The project is described by Deadline as following "an insurance investigator who tries to debunk claims that a couple’s death was caused by a haunted house, only for his doubts to be challenged by a psychic and the mysterious occurrences he witnesses with his own eyes."
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